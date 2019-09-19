The Weekender, Sept. 20-22: Wave goodbye to summer, everybody

In Bangor this weekend, it’s the next-to-last weekend of “Woody Guthrie: American Song” at the Penobscot Theatre, and on Friday night, Hippie Soup plays at Nocturnem, the Tyler Healy Band plays at the Sea Dog, and up in Orono, there’s a hip hop show at the Common Loon featuring Gualla Boys and the Zygomatics. On Saturday, the Joel Thetford Band and Caroline Cotter perform at the Bangor Arts Exchange, songwriter Cam King is at Paddy Murphy’s, songwriter Cory Deshane is at Nocturnem, and in Brewer, the Skyliners Big Band plays at the Next Generation Theatre.

In Portland, on Friday night, Josh Ritter and Amanda Shires play at the State Theatre, Nightmare&Slander, Seven Lions and the Glitch Mob play at Aura, and Com Truise is at Port City Music Hall. Elsewhere, alt-folk bands Bella’s Bartok and the Blind Owl Band play at Portland House of Music, Moon Boot Lover and Akela Moon play at Bayside Bowl, songwriter Jonathan Edwards is at One Longfellow, Kenya Hall and Kafari play at the Apohadion, there’s a tribute to the recently-passed songwriter Daniel Johnston at Sun Tiki Studios, and there’s live pro wrestling at Geno’s.

On Saturday in Portland, there’s Metamorphosis, a reimagined version of the Waking Windows Fest, featuring a number of indie, folk, electronic and experimental bands (including headliner Death Vessel), as well as writers and poets, in five venues across town. Elsewhere across town, Nahko and Medicine for the People play at the State Theatre, funk band West End Blend plays at Portland House of Music, songwriters Tom DeMenna and Peter Redgrave play at the Apohadion, and metal bands The Body, Falls of Rauros and Morne are at Geno’s.

Though it’s technically the last weekend of summer, let’s face it: it’s really the first weekend of fall. And with that, of course, brings the Common Ground Fair, the 42nd edition of which is set for Friday through Sunday at MOFGA headquarters in Unity. Animals, arts, food, music and The Good Life are all there for your enjoyment; admission is $15 at the gate for adults, $10 for elders and free for kids 12 and under. Also this Saturday and Sunday is the annual Fall Fest at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town; animal displays, guided tours and paddles, food trucks, a craft fair, foraging workshops, an archery competition and much more are planned; admission is free though reservations are required for certain events.

On TV this weekend, on Netflix on Friday night take your pick from either season two of Matt Groening’s “Disenchantment” or the utterly ridiculous-looking movie version of Zach Galifianakis’ “Between Two Ferns.” On Sunday night, take in the annual Emmy Awards on Fox and see what shows take home awards in the packed, tight race for TV glory. Premiering in movie theaters is the long-awaited movie of “Downton Abbey,” and the Brad Pitt-starring sci-fi flick “Ad Astra,” as well as “Rambo: Last Blood,” which features Sylvester Stallone returning to his iconic character, and which begs the question: Is this really the last blood?