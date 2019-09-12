The Weekender, Sept. 13-15: On this harvest moon weekend

In Bangor, local hip hop artists Assasi and S6ef perform at Top of the Nine on Central Street; improv ensemble The Focus Group are at the Bangor Arts Exchange, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and there’s a karaoke competition at Paddy Murphy’s. Over in Brewer, bluesman J.M. Thomas is at Mason’s Brewing, while up in Orono, funk band Low Talker is at Black Bear Brewery, and at the Collins Center for the Arts, it’s a blast from the past with Chubby Checker, who’s “The Twist” turns 60 next year. On Saturday, Steve Martin and Martin Short bring their comedy show to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor. Also that night, Queen City Cinema Club hosts Absolution, a night of gothic and darkwave music; there’s a contradance at the UU Church 7 p.m., bluesman Dave Mello is at Nocturnem, and in Orono, rock trio Otis is at the Common Loon Pub.

On Friday in Portland, the Fogcutters Big Band performs at Portland House of Music, pianist Holly Bowling is at Port City Music Hall, comedy group The Capitol Steps are at the State Theatre, Mega Bog, Colby Nathan and Sierra D’Amours are at the Space Gallery, rock singer Andy Frasco is at Aura, punk band Bakkara plays with guests at Sun Tiki Studios, Michael Nau and Erin Durant play at the Apohadion, and local rockers Pigboat, Multicult, Vincas and Mr. Falcon play at Geno’s. On Saturday, country artist Grainger Smith is at Aura; Bad Combo, the O’Harrows and Getmo are at Portland House of Music; Andy Cohen (not that Andy Cohen) and Frank Fotusky play at One Longfellow Square, and there’s a night of experimental music at the Apohadion.

As summer wanes and fall begins, there are several season-end events to celebrate. In Millinocket, the annual Trail End Festival is set for Friday through Sunday, and features loads of live music, vendors, a chili cookoff, a parade and an art show. Down in Searsport, the annual Strung Together Old Time Music Weekend is at Searsport Shores Campground, featuring bluegrass and old-time music and dancing all weekend. Also, this Friday and Saturday, you can view the magnificent harvest moon both nights at Fort Knox State Historic Site in Prospect, starting at 7:30 p.m. with regular park admission.

On TV this weekend, the new season of the super weird TV show “The Masked Singer” starts on Sunday on Fox, as does the first episode of the newest Ken Burns PBS docuseries, “Country Music.” In movie theaters, comedy-drama “Hustlers,” starring J-Lo, Lizzo and Cardi B, hits screens, as does Oscar-bait film “The Goldfinch” and the hilarious “Brittany Runs A Marathon.”