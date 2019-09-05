The Weekender, Sept. 6-8: Cheese, apples and dachshunds — a winning trio

In Bangor on Friday night, there’s the September edition of the First Friday Art Walk from 5 to 8 p.m. Later that evening, Maine rockers Weakened Friends, Crunchcoat and They Called Me Legion perform at the Bangor Arts Exchange; When Particles Collide rock out at Paddy Murphy’s, Bill Barnes Jazz Trio plays at Nocturnem Drafthaus; songwriter Lindsay Mower plays at Black Bear Brewing; Him & Her play at the Sea Dog, and up in Orono, Midnight Breakfast plays at the Common Loon Pub. On Saturday, Low Talker plays at the Sea Dog, songwriter Charlie Butera plays at Nocturnem, Fresh Squeeze plays at Paddy’s, and there’s a contradance at the Keith Anderson Center in Orono.

On Friday in Portland, in addition to the First Friday Art Walk, there’s Rustic Overtones, Dominic Lavoie and Myles Bullen at Port City Music Hall; there’s a burlesque show at Bayside Bowl, there’s a Pink Floyd tribute at Portland House of Music, the Oshima Brothers play at One Longfellow Square; Grivo, Crystal Canyon and Monarch play at Geno’s, and Toulouse Control plays with guests at the Apohadion. On Saturday, there’s local rock from Sonic Libido, Thems That Wait and As Friends at Empire, Holy Boys Danger Club, Seepeoples and Ultra Major play at Portland House of Music, and Conforza, Stillborn Condition, Ripfence and Hatred Alive play at Geno’s. On Sunday, punk legends the Subhumans play with Fea and Savageheads at Port City Music Hall, and local rockers Shana Falana, Dearing and Whit Walker are at Sun Tiki Studios.

One of the best things about September is that this is month where all delicious things that are grown, raised and harvested in Maine bear fruit. This Sunday, it’s Maine Apple Sunday, where apple orchards all over the state will let you pick fruit, eat delicious things, drink delicious cider and enjoy the bounty of Maine’s apple harvest. Feeling a bit more savory? Then check out the Maine Cheese Festival, also set for Sunday, and this year held at Manson Park in Pittsfield, where for $20 you can eat cheese to your cheesy little heart’s content. And you know what else is happening on Sunday? Maine Wienerfest! Wieners from all over Maine will come to Belfast… wait a minute. Those aren’t wieners that you eat — those are wiener dogs! Dachshunds and dogs that dream of being dachshunds will descend on Belfast’s Steamboat Landing Park on Sunday in costumes, hats and other finery. There will be food trucks and vendors. There will be a parade. It sounds wonderful, doesn’t it?

In movie theaters this weekend, the big news is, of course, “IT: Chapter 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the blockbuster Stephen King movie, which will dominate screens all weekend. On TV, “The Spy,” a new drama starring Sacha Baron-Cohen, premieres on Netflix. And, in case you missed it, “The Great British Bake Off” has returned to Netflix, with new episodes airing on the streaming platform every Friday, just a few days after they air in the U.K.