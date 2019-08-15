The Weekender, Aug. 16-18: What will you do with your last few weeks of summer?

On Friday night in Bangor, there’s the return of the Wax On dance party at the Bangor Arts Exchange; Allison Bankston plays at Nocturnem Drafthaus, the Brad Hutchinson Project is at Paddy Murphy’s, and Mai Kheet and Glen Dubose play at Black Bear Brewing. On Saturday, and there’s a 7 p.m. drag show featuring Mrs. Kasha Davis and Alexis Michelle of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” at the Bangor Inn & Suites on Hogan Road. On Sunday, there’s a metal show at the Downunder Club featuring The Anchor, A War Within, Conscious Cadaver, When the Dead Won’t Die, Psonen and Aggressive Youth.

On Friday in Portland, beloved New England punk rock marching band the What Cheer? Brigade returns to the Space Gallery. Elsewhere, there’s a drag show at Port City Music Hall, Oliver Waterman plays a record release show at Empire, there’s local standup comedy at One Longfellow Square, there’s noise rock from Fashion Week, Kovvns and Kickin Dirt at Geno’s, and the Cups and Gracious Calamity play at the Apohadion. On Saturday, the Superhero Lady Armwrestlers take over Port City Music Hall, KC and the Sunshine Band play at Aura, there’s local rock from Direct Hit, Keeper Class and Random Ideas at Empire, David Wilcox plays at One Longfellow, punk bands Woof and Bakkara are at the Apohadion, punk bands Grease Face, Underwater Around People and Odd One Out are at Sun Tiki Studios, and there’s a metal show featuring Obsidian Tongue, Feral, Sertraline and Impolex at Geno’s. On Sunday, Micromasse plays on the roof at Bayside Bowl.

There are two fun Maine festivals this weekend. Out in Washington County, it’s the annual Wild Maine Blueberry Festival in Machias, a charming Maine fair with lots of food, music, crafts and fun, Friday through Sunday. in Belfast, there’s the Belfast Harbor Fest, which starts with a Friday night dance party in a tent on the waterfront, followed by a day of boat rides, boating workshops, live music, kid’s activities, and a barbecue dinner on Saturday, and on Sunday, cardboard boat races in the morning. For more info, visit the Belfast Harbor Fest website.

On TV this weekend, season two of “Mindhunter” hits Netflix, comedian Jim Gaffigan has a new standup special on Amazon, and on HBO this Sunday, there’s “The Righteous Gemstones,” a new series from Danny McBride (“Eastbound and Down”). In movie theaters this weekend, take your pick from animated sequel “The Angry Birds Movie 2,” crude comedy “Good Boys,” nautical horror flick “47 Meters Down” and British comedy “Blinded By The Light.”