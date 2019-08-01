The Weekender, Aug 2-4: There’s something in the water…

On Friday in Bangor, it’s the August edition of the First Friday Art Walk, with lots of artists, musicians and other creative people in venues all around town, between 5 and 8 p.m. Also on Friday, Bryan Adams plays at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, and later on in the evening in downtown, the Whiskey Brothers perform at Black Bear Brewing, and Bill Barnes performs at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, indie rockers Hunter play at Paddy Murphy’s, and LC Williams and the Drivers are at Nocturnem. And, over at Bass Park and the Cross Insurance Center, the Bangor State Fair wraps up, with the Demolition Derby on Friday and Saturday, and music from Tom Petty tribute band Runnin’ Down a Dream on Saturday night.

In Portland on Friday, it’s also First Friday Art Walk Night! There’s also songwriter Shawn James at Port City Music Hall, rapper Chris Webby at Aura, Harsh Armadillo and Hayley Jane at Portland House of Music, Funkationland, which will play a benefit for the Immigrant Legal Advocacy Project at One Longfellow Square, the Nth Power and Janaesound at Bayside Bowl, and at the Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook, Rebelution takes the stage. On Saturday, Kurt Vile and the Violators play at the State Theatre with Garcia Peoples, Johnny Cremains, Seasonal Beast and Renee Coolbrith are at Bayside Bowl, there’s local punk from the Outsiders, the Pubcrawlers and Time Out Timmy at Geno’s, Mauno and Common Holly are at the Apohadion, and the annual Block the Wind Festival, featuring local hip hop and indie rock bands, is at One Longfellow Square. On Sunday, the incredible West African band Tal National plays at the Space Gallery, indie rockers Interpol are at the State Theatre, and Lori McKenna plays at Port City Music Hall.

Ten Bucks Theatre Company’s third weekend of Shakespeare Under the Stars moves to Fort Knox in Prospect, with “Richard III” set to be performed inside the historic early 19th-century fort. Down in Belfast, Stephen Sondheim’s modern classic, “Into the Woods,” will be performed this weekend and next at the Crosby Center by Midcoast Actor’s Studio. On TV this weekend, a new season of “Preacher” premieres on AMC, and in movie theaters, “Fast & Furious presents: Hobbes & Shaw” hits screens. At the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, it’s the annual Spielberg Fest, with screenings of “Jaws” and “Raiders of the Lost Ark” all weekend.