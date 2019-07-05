The Weekender, July 5-7: We’re feeling hot, hot, hot!

On Friday this weekend in hot, sweltering Bangor, there’s the July edition of the Downtown Bangor Art Walk, set for 5 to 8 p.m., with art in multiple locations around town and live music at many of those places as well. On Saturday, that night, jam band Merther plays at Paddy Murphy’s, Charlie Butera plays at Nocturnem, and Queen City Cinema Club hosts its first anniversary party, featuring video game and board game competitions and, at 9 p.m. music from metal bands Holy Filth, Earthwyrm and Megog.

It’s also art walk night in Portland on Friday, and later that night, Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters are at Aura, there’s a Whitney Houston tribute at Portland House of Music, and Buck Meek and Alena Spanger play at One Longfellow Square. On Saturday, you can flash back to the early 2000s, when Third Eye Blind, Jimmy Eat World and Ra Ra Riot play at Thompson’s Point. Elsewhere, Ashley McBride and Carolyn Miller play at Aura, Primo Cubano is at Portland House of Music, Mara Nagra and Clapping in Irons are at the Apohadion, and there’s local metal from When The Dead Won’t Die, Halothene, Exclave and Heathens at Geno’s.

There are lots of fun family festivals around the state this weekend, including the 12 edition of Arootsakoostik, a day-long music fest in Thomas Park in beautiful New Sweden in Aroostook County, featuring ten Maine indie rock and roots bands, lots of local food and vendors, and fun for all ages, starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Down on the coast, at Fort Knox State Park there’s the annual Scottish Tattoo, a spectacle chock full of bagpipes and kilts, set for 6 p.m. Saturday. And the Sagadahoc County town of Bath hosts its Heritage Days this week, with fun all day on Saturday and Sunday, including rides, food, tons of music, a giant craft show, a beer garden and more.

On TV this weekend, let’s be real: you’re going to binge watch “Stranger Things 3.” Don’t even act like you’re not. Unless you’ve never seen it, of course, in which case, man, this would be a great weekend to binge watch ALL of “Stranger Things.” In movie theaters, “Midsommar,” a horror flick that looks genuinely scary, and “Spider-Man: Far From Home” are on screens now. It’s the last Marvel movie you’re going to see in theaters for a good long while — at least a year — so enjoy it now, kids!