The Weekender, June 14-16: Go ahead – let your babies grow up to be cowboys!

Friday night in Bangor will be a hootin’ and hollerin’ good time, as the Outlaw Music Festival rolls into the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, featuring Willie Nelson, Phil Lesh, Alison Krauss, the Revivalists, Lukas Nelson and the Promise of the Real (aka Jackson Maine’s backing band in “A Star Is Born”), and Particle Kid. Elsewhere, the Mallett Brothers Band rocks the Bangor Arts Exchange, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, The Band Apollo is at Paddy Murphy’s, and Quiet the Giants is at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, folk duo Pitch Black Ribbons are at Nocturnem, and

Two big yearly events define this weekend in Portland. The first is Portland Pride on Saturday, with the parade down Congress Street at 1 p.m., followed by the festival in Deering Oaks Park from 2 to 6 p.m. Also, this weekend is the kickoff for PortFringe, which features nine days of alternative theater, comedy and performance art in spaces all across the city.

Elsewhere in Portland, on Friday night, Talking Heads tribute band Stop Making Sense is at Port City Music Hall, there’s local standup comedy at One Longfellow Square, Akela Moon plays at Empire, Phish tribute band Pardon Me Doug is at Portland House of Music, and it’s dungeon metal DJ night at Geno’s. On Saturday, Slightly Stoopid headlines a concert at the Maine Savings Pavilion in Westbrook, Xander Nelson, Tiger Bomb and Adulting are at Portland House of Music, and metal bands Lowlife, Cruel Hand, On the Outside and Bloodborn are at Geno’s. On Sunday, Droneflower and Foret Endormie are at the Space Gallery, and Matt Anderson and Erin Costelo are at Port City Music Hall.

Back in the Bangor area, there’s some fabulous local theater set for this weekend. In Bangor, Penobscot Theatre opens its big summer musical, the Abba love-fest “Mamma Mia,” with shows Wednesdays-Sundays through July 14, at the Bangor Opera House. Also this weekend, Ten Bucks Theatre company and the UMaine School of Performing Arts together will host a round-the-clock reading of the Mueller Report, starting at 9 a.m. Saturday at Hauck Auditorium on the UMaine campus. Finally, in Orono on Saturday, the annual Stillwater Artsapalooza brings countless theater, comedy, poetry, dance and musical acts to 16 venues across town. It’s all free, and a full schedule can be found on Facebook.

There’s a full moon this weekend, which means it’s a great time to enjoy the moonlight in some creative ways. On Saturday night, Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in Old Town hosts a guided full moon canoe paddle, starting at 7:45 p.m.; admission is $12. At Fort Knox State Park in Prospect, the Penobscot Narrows Observatory on Friday and Saturday will stay open (with standard park admission) until 10:30 at night for moon viewing. And in Bangor, on Monday there’s a lunar bike ride starting at 8 p.m. from Broadway Park; bring helmets and a reflective or flashing light.

In movie theaters, another chapter in the saga of “Shaft” hits screens, as does “Men In Black International,” a reboot of the 90s sci-fi comedy. On TV this weekend, the final season of “Jessica Jones” premieres on Netflix, and supernatural comedy series “Los Espookys” starts on HBO.