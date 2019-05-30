The Weekender, May 31-June 2: Tattoos, drag queens and Godzilla

On Friday night in Bangor, local Bangor vocal group Divisi is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, rock band Piedmont is at Paddy Murphy’s, and acoustic duo the Sail Bums are at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, the season kicks off at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion with a concert from Lynyrd Skynyrd and Hank Williams Jr. Elsewhere in town, funk band Low Talker is at Paddy’s, and the first-ever Miss Gay Eastern Maine Pageant, featuring drag queens from all over the region, is set for 8 p.m. at the Bangor Inn & Suites on Hogan Road.

On Friday, the Adam Ezra Group is at Port City Music Hall, country artists Michael Ray and Renee Blair are at Aura, chamber ensemble PCMF is at the Space Gallery, hip hop/EDM singer TT the Artist is at Empire, songwriter Lissa Schneckenberger is at Portland House of Music, rockers Loki, In The Fire and Crushed By Amps are at Geno’s, and Sarah Violette and Renee Coolbrith are at the Apohadion. On Saturday, songwriter Lady Lamb makes a triumphant return to her hometown with a show at the State Theatre. Elsewhere, indie bands Amy Reid, Brattyboi and Hi Tiger are at the Space Gallery, African Dundada and guests are at One Longfellow Square, Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew is at Bayside Bowl, and Iron Dynamite, Sygnal to Noise and Re:Vision are at Geno’s. On Sunday, Arlo Guthrie is at the State Theatre, and comedian Michelle Wolf does two sets at Port City Music Hall.

Down on the Midcoast, on Friday night, jazz group the Ben Rosenblum Trio is at Union Hall in Rockport, while on Saturday, at the Bazz in Belfast, the Gawler Family and the Pineland Fiddlers perform at 3 p.m., and at 6:30 p.m. there’s an outdoor contradance featuring Velocipede at Steamboat Landing Park. In Rockland, at 7:30 p.m. at the Strand Theatre, multimedia rock band Zodiac Math performs, and at 8 p.m., Right Amount of Wrong performs at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont.

This weekend in Bangor brings the first-ever Devil’s Half Acre Tattoo Convention, set for Friday through Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center. Tattoo artists and enthusiasts, sideshow performers, burlesque artists and others will gather to celebrate tattoo culture in Maine. Admission is $24 for a day, or $49 for the full weekend.

In movie theaters this weekend, “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” yet another Godzilla movie that no one asked for, hits screens, as does Elton John biopic “Rocketman.” On TV this weekend, on Friday, “Good Omens,” a miniseries based on the beloved fantasy novel of the same name, launches on Amazon, Ava Duverney’s drama series “When They See Us” premieres on Netflix, and romantic comedy “Always Be My Maybe” is also on Netflix, while on Sunday, BBC America offers up the premiere of season five of “Luther,” and AMC premieres season five of “Fear the Walking Dead” and a new series, “NOS4A2,” based on Bangor native Joe Hill’s bestselling novel.