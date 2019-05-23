The Weekender, May 24-26: How is it already Memorial Day weekend?

It’s Memorial Day weekend!? Where did the heck did May go? It’s basically been one long April, with the rain and less-than spring-like temperatures. Anyway, here’s to a long weekend! On Friday in Bangor, Zesty plays at Paddy Murphy’s, the Ryan Carter Band is at the Sea Dog, and it’s vinyl night with Queen City Cinema Club at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, at 4 p.m. at the Cross Insurance Center there’s a doubleheader featuring both Limitless Wrestling and Central Maine Roller Derby. Later that night, Chris Ross and the North plays at the Downunder Club at Seasons, indie rock and shoegaze bands Elizabeth Colour Wheel, Sannhet, Planning for Burial and Eliza perform at the Bangor Arts Exchange Gallery, the Barefoot Brotherhood plays at Paddy’s, Justin Rowland plays at Nocturnem, Davidson County Line plays at the Sea Dog, and the Hill Brothers perform at the Geaghan Brothers Brewing taproom in Brewer.

On Friday night in Portland, Muddy Ruckus and King Kyote play at Port City Music Hall, Rwandan pop star Meddy plays at Aura, the Slants play at the Space Gallery, there’s a Dave Matthews tribute night at Portland House of Music, Kenya Hall, Anna Lombard and Phantom Vanity are at Empire, Erica Brown and the Bluegrass Connection is at One Longfellow Square, local punks Scotty Saints and the True Believers play a record release show at Geno’s, and Dead Gowns, Bait Bag, Radiator King and Footing play at the Apohadion. On Saturday, Sly Chi plays at Portland House of Music, there’s a Monkees tribute night at Empire, Cloven Hoof and Hessian lead a night of metal at Geno’s, Rick Rude, halfsour, August West and Pleaser are at the Apohadion, and Maine’s biggest comedian, Bob Marley, does three sold-out sets at One Longfellow Square. On Sunday, out in Westbrook, outdoor concert season kicks off with Anderson .Paak, Earl Sweatshirt and Thundercat at the brand-new Maine Savings Pavilion at Rock Row. Elsewhere, Walk Off The Earth plays at the State Theatre, and Weyes Blood and Jackie Cohen play at the Space Gallery.

In Waldo County, there’s a two-day Scottish dance party, with a dance Saturday night at the American Legion Hall in Belfast, and a brunch and ceilidh Sunday morning at the Bayside Community Hall in Northport. And in Thomaston, there will be an all day and all night block party Saturday night to celebrate the end of construction on Route 1, featuring the Young and Sturdee Band from 4-7 playing on Main Street, rockers Entropy Son at the Block Saloon, and Threshers Brewing’s grand opening party at its new tap room, featuring a crawfish boil at 7 p.m. and the music of the Eric Green Party. On Sunday, the Gawler Family and Bennett Konesni play at the Rockport Opera House at 7 p.m.

As we mentioned above, it’s Memorial Day weekend, and while Saturday and Sunday might be ideal days for barbecues, gardening and cracking a cold one or two, it wouldn’t hurt to take a moment on Monday to think about all the men and women who sacrificed in service to our country. There are parades all over the place on Monday, including Bangor’s parade at 10:15 a.m. through downtown; Ellsworth’s parade at 9:30 a.m., down State Street; and Rockland’s parade at 10:30 a.m., down Main Street. Check your local listings for events, parades and memorials in your town.

In movie theaters this weekend, Disney’s lukewarmly received live-action remake of “Aladdin” hits screens, as does sci-fi flick “Brightburn” and comedy “Booksmart.” Also, in Ellsworth, there are two classic 80s movies screening at the Grand Theatre this weekend, both at 7 p.m.: “Top Gun” on Friday,” and “Three Amigos” on Saturday. On TV this weekend, Netflix has got Renee Zellweger’s new suspense show, “What/If,” horror series “The Perfection,” and The Lonely Island, featuring my pretend boyfriend Andy Samberg, has a surprise comedy special titled “The Unauthorized Bash Brothers Experience.” On Sundance TV, if you get that channel, there is what appears to be a campy and salacious miniseries adaptation of medieval religious mystery “The Name of the Rose.” And if you’re working your way through the stages of grief now that “Game of Thrones” is over, you’ll have one last way to visit Westeros, with HBO’s making-of documentary, “The Last Watch,” airing Sunday night.