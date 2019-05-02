The Weekender, May 3-5: May the Fourth be with you

There’s a total mashup of things to celebrate this weekend. Star Wars! The Kentucky Derby! Cinco de Mayo! Free Comic Book Day! Art walks! AND it’s going to be warm(ish) out! Boy, when spring kicks into gear, it really kicks into gear.

In Bangor on Friday, it’s the first Downtown Bangor Art Walk of the season, set for 5 to 8 p.m.; later that evening, jazz guitarist Bill Barnes is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, songwriter Justin Walton is at Black Bear Brewing, and cover band The Altar Boys are at Paddy Murphy’s. Up in Orono, reggae band Catchavibe is at Black Bear Brewing’s Mill Street outpost. On Saturday, during the day it’s the annual Kid Central Festival in downtown Bangor, with free kid’s events all over town. In the evening, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts In Utero, an all-female Nirvana tribute band; elsewhere, Troy Youngblood plays at Nocturnem, Drive-By Todd is at Paddy Murphy’s, and at the Downunder Club at Seasons, 80s and 90s tribute band Party Time Excellent plays a Star Wars-themed party. On Sunday, the Bangor Symphony closes out its 2018-2019 season with a 3 p.m. concert at the Collins Center for the Arts.

In Portland, it’s also First Friday Art Walk night. Later that evening, comedian Michael Carbonaro is at the State Theatre, the Lemonheads with Tommy Stinson are at Aura, electro-rapper Miss Eaves is at the Space Gallery, jam band Harsh Armadillo is at Portland House of Music, there’s a night of female singer-songwriters at One Longfellow Square, Sunshine Ward, Bakkara, Quiet Warning and Policy are at the Apohadion, and metal bands Feral, Conclave, Megog and Yatra are at Geno’s. On Saturday, indie rock band Hippo Campus is at the State Theatre, 80s tribute band The Awesome is at Portland House of Music, the Johnny Clay Shanks Band is at Empire, Scissorfight, the Outsiders and Drivetrain are at Geno’s, and Nuclear Bootz, Peach Hat and Mercury on Mars are at the Apohadion.

The Kentucky Derby is this Saturday, meaning that for a solid two hours early in the evening, you can wear a ridiculous hat and drink bourbon and pretend you know anything at all about high-stakes horse racing. Saturday is also May 4, which for Star Wars fans means it’s “May the Fourth Be With You,” a cute pun that also gives people an excuse to do Star Wars-y things. And, Sunday happens to be Cinco de Mayo, which means that you can follow up your Kentucky bourbon with Mexican tequila. Lots of local restaurants and bars have events planned for all three celebrations, so check with your favorite watering hole to see if there’s something near you!

If “Avengers: Endgame” has wet your whistle for all things superhero, this is a great weekend to be in Maine. On Saturday, the third annual Bar Harbor Comic-Con is set for the Atlantic Oceanside Hotel, with vendors, cosplayers, photo ops and much more, while in Lewiston, on Saturday and Sunday the Great Falls Comic Expo is set for the Norway Savings Bank Arena, with even more nerdy goodness spread out over two days. Free Comic Book Day also happens to be on Saturday, so visit your local shop — like Top Shelf in Bangor, Editor’s Note in Hallowell, or Casablanca or Coast City in Portland.

On TV this weekend, Netflix premieres three new series/movies: the Christina Applegate-starring dark comedy “Dead To Me,” the animated comedy “Tuca & Bertie,” and the Zac Efron-starring Ted Bundy biopic “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile.” On Starz, a new period costume drama, “The Spanish Princess,” starts on Sunday. New in movie theaters this weekend are rom-com “Long Shot,” kid flick “Ugly Dolls,” and thriller “The Intruder.”