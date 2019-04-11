The Weekender, April 12-14: Spring has sprung, despite evidence to the contrary

On Friday in Bangor, the Allison Ames Band is at the Sea Dog, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, there’s a Latin dance night at COESPACE on Columbia Street, and up in Orono, Stesha Cano and the Wicked Friggin’ Jerks play at Black Bear Brewing, and local rockers Wyld Lyfe play at Woodman’s. On Saturday, the University of Maine hosts its annual UMaine Pride Week drag show, set for 7 p.m. at the Collins Center, and featuring RuPaul’s Drag Race finalist Roxxxy Andrews. Elsewhere, in Bangor there’s the monthly contradance at 7 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street, folk band Bold Riley plays at 7 p.m. at the Hammond Street Congregational Church, there’s a country music party at the Cross Insurance Center, bluesman Dave Mello is at Nocturnem, the Tune Squad is at Paddy Murphy’s, and Kiss tribute band Dr. Strangeways is at the Downunder Club at Seasons.

In Portland on Friday night, hip hop artist Action Bronson performs with Meyhem Lauren at the State Theatre, modern jazz ensemble OurBigBand plays at the Space Gallery, there’s a night of death metal at Geno’s, Kat Wright plays at Portland House of Music, songwriter Sean Rowe is at One Longfellow Square, Covered In Bees, Eyeball and Pissed Mystics are at Bayside Bowl, and Dan Blakeslee and Tommy Alexander play at the Apohadion. There’s also a Sublime tribute band at Aura, and a Rihanna tribute night at Empire. On Saturday, the Dead Sessions perform at Port City Music Hall, there’s a James Taylor and Carole King tribute night at Portland House of Music, and there’s a K-Pop night at Empire. For non-cover bands, local legends Murcielago, Worshipper and Crushed By Amps play at Geno’s, Angusisdead, The Asthmatic, Wet Mut and Moira M play at the Apohadion, and Donna the Buffalo and Hambone play at Bayside Bowl.

Despite the snow — maybe even because of the snow — the 50+ degree weather expected this weekend is long, long overdue. How best to celebrate spring? Well, this weekend brings the annual Bangor Flower & Garden Show, set for Friday through Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center. Looking for something a little more intimate? On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. it’s Baby Goat Day at Blue Seal on Stillwater Ave. in Bangor — go cuddle some baby goats! And on Sunday, it’s Frog Day at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in West Old Town. From 2-5 p.m., the whole family can learn about frogs, and how to call them as well (admission is $10 for adults, $5 for kids). You can also learn the basics about playing the ukulele, with the Mud Strum Ukulele Fest, set for 2 p.m. Saturday at the Bangor Public Library. And, Saturday is the 12th annual Record Store Day, which celebrates independent record stores worldwide with deals, special releases and in-store performances, including at Maine favorites like Bull Moose Music locations, Dr. Records in Bangor and Record Connection in Waterville.

As for things to watch this weekend, well, let’s face it: the big premiere this weekend is “Game of Thrones,” which starts its eighth and final season at 9 p.m. on Sunday on HBO. Also on TV this week, FX’s latest miniseries, “Fosse/Verdon,” premiered on Tuesday, and Netflix’s new David Attenborough-narrated nature series, “Our Planet,” is now also streaming. In movie theaters, the reboot of demonic comic hero “Hellboy” hits screens, as does the comedy “Little” and stop-motion animated feature “Missing Link.”