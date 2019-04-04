The Weekender, April 5-7: I don’t want to be buried in a Pet Sematary

On Friday in Bangor, the Bill Barnes Jazz Trio is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, acoustic duo Him & Her is at the Sea Dog, and songwriter Troy Youngblood is at Black Bear Brewing, while up in Orono, Jesse and the Geodes plays at Woodman’s, Crystal Radio is at the Common Loon, and Will Bradford and Ian Riley play at Black Bear Brewing’s Orono outpost. It’s also the start of a whole weekend of fun at the Cross Insurance Center, with the Bangor Comic & Toy Con set for Friday through Sunday, and three shows for the Traxxas Monster Truck tour, also on Friday through Sunday. On Saturday, songwriter Chris Ross plays a solo show at the Geaghan’s Brewing tap room in Brewer, the Toronto-based Lonesome Ace String Band plays a show at the Bangor Arts Exchange, cabaret singer Sandy River performs at Nocturnem, jam band Smoked Salmon is at Paddy Murphy’s. On Sunday, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra performs works from Leonard Bernstein and others, at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

In Portland, on Friday night there sure are a lot of cover acts in town, including a David Bowie tribute night at Port City Music Hall, a Michael Jackson tribute night at Aura, and a tribute to The Band at One Longfellow Square. Elsewhere, there’s stand-up comedy at Empire, indie bands Thanks To Gravity and Builder of the House at Portland House of Music, and it’s heavy metal DJ night at Geno’s. On Saturday, jam band Pigeons Playing Ping Pong is at the State Theatre, bluesmen Coco Montoya and Tinsley Ellis are at Port City Music Hall, there’s a Pink Floyd tribute band at Aura, Muddy Ruckus and the Z-Boys are at One Longfellow Square, local rockers High n’ Heavy, Buddusky, Korovyov and Peach Hat are at the Apohadion, and there’s some New England punk at Geno’s, with Lars Vegas, the Jonee Earthquake Band and the Gamma Goochies.

It’s a big weekend at the movies, with the new remake of Stephen King’s “Pet Sematary” and the well-received new DC Comics movie “Shazam!” both hitting screens, as well as “The Best of Enemies,” a new drama starring Taraji P. Henson and Sam Rockwell. There’s also lots of new TV to watch this weekend, including the first episodes of Jordan Peele’s reboot of “The Twilight Zone” on CBS All Access, a new season of “The Tick” on Amazon, part two of “The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” on Netflix, and on Sunday, the premiere of season two of “Killing Eve” on BBC America.