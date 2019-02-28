The Weekender, March 1-3: In like a very, very chilly little lion

Brrr, right? Brrr. In Bangor this first weekend of March — which is expected to be a little bit less frigid than the past week! — on Friday, there’s a sold-out concert from country star Luke Combs at the Cross Insurance Center. Elsewhere, Bill Barnes Jazz Trio is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, songwriter Alex Cohen is at Black Bear Brewing, there’s a story slam event at 6:30 p.m. at West Market Square Coffeehouse, and the Bangor Symphony hosts a free screening of “On The Waterfront” as part of its Bernstein 100 celebration, at the Bangor Arts Exchange at 7 p.m. Up in Orono, Phosphenes plays at Woodman’s. On Saturday night, Maine hip hop king Spose plays a sold-out show at the Bangor Arts Exchange. Up in Orono, jam band Low Talker is at the Common Loon Pub, and there’s the monthly contradance at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Anderson Community Center.

In Portland on Friday night, indie rock legend Cat Power plays with local artist Max Garcia Conover at the State Theatre. Elsewhere, bluesman Tyrone Vaughn is at Portland House of Music, there’s comedy first and burlesque later at Empire, the Driftwood Barn Band is at One Longfellow Square, acoustic artist People Like You is at the Thirsty Pig, TMBOY, Contrapposto and Peach Hat are at the Apohadion, and it’s Dungeon Metal DJ Nite at Geno’s.

On Saturday in Portland, Portland music scene stalwart Dominic Lavoie plays a record release party for his album/movie “Mariposa” at One Longfellow Square, with guest Aubrey Haddad. Elsewhere, there’s night one of two sold-out nights of Joe Russo’s Almost Dead at the State Theatre, there’s tribute act Katy Gaga is at Portland House of Music, the Samples and Seepeoples play at Bayside Bowl, Classy On Occasion, the Keeper Class, Jug and Matt Anderson are at the Apohadion, and the Gamma Goochies, the Demon Seeds, Euphemia and the Tarantula Brothers are at Geno’s. On Sunday, Mike Doughty plays Soul Coughing’s “Ruby Vroom” in its entirety at Port City Music Hall, with guest Wheatus.

Film buffs have lots to enjoy this weekend. For starters, at the Camden Opera House, the Camden International Film Festival hosts its first-ever Cabin Fever Micro Film Fest, featuring four new documentary films on Friday and Saturday, including “The Biggest Little Farm” on Friday night, and the Dirigo Docs Maine short film program, “The Raft” and “Ski Bum: The Warren Miller Story” on Saturday.

In theaters elsewhere, horror flick “Greta” hits screens nationwide, and you can see Oscar-winning movies like “Roma” and “Green Book” at places like Reel Pizza in Bar Harbor, and at Railroad Square Cinemas in Waterville and Bangor Mall Cinemas, respectively.

Only three more weeks of winter, people. Only three more weeks.