The Weekender, Feb. 22-24: May I have the envelope please?

On Friday in Bangor, there’s an epic local metal show with Holy Filth, Exclave, Snær, War Criminal and Nakoa Parsons at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Jack Willhite Rock n’ Roll Comedy Show is set for 9 p.m. at the Sea Dog, there’s Queen City Sound System’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and up in Orono, there’s a 90s-themed dance party at the Orono Brewing Company Margin Street HQ, rock band Driving Charlie Home is at the Common Loon, and Crystal Radio is at Woodman’s. On Saturday, the incredibly entertaining indie rock/visual art duo Pocket Vinyl makes its Maine stop on its 50 states in 45 days tour at Nocturnem, and jam band Merther plays at Paddy Murphy’s. On Sunday, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono. A bit further afield, on Friday in Ellsworth, the Grand Theatre screens 80’s classic “Dirty Dancing” at 7 p.m., and on Saturday night, there’s a night of danceable indie rock with Bait Bag and Beach Trash at Fogtown Brewing, also in Ellsworth.

On Friday in Portland, Phish cover band Pardon Me Doug is at Portland House of Music, After Funk and Lee Ross play at Empire, guitarist Duke Robillard is at One Longfellow Square, LittleBoyBigHeadOnBike performs with guests at the Apohadion, and there’s metal with When The Dead Won’t Die, Aversed, Hatred Alive and Where They Hide at Geno’s. On Saturday, the legendary hip hop duo Blackalicious performs with Mosart212 and Ben Shorr at Bayside Bowl. Elsewhere, Charly Bliss plays at Port City Music Hall; Video Nasties, Amiright, Cheap City and Goiter play at the Space Gallery; there’s a Jimmy Eat World tribute night at Portland House of Music; there’s a drag show at Empire; Confusatron, Cadaverette and Greylock play at Geno’s, and roots ensemble Dwight & Nicole with songwriter Katie Matzell are at One Longfellow.

If you’ve got animal-loving kids, you are definitely going to want to check out this creature-centric event this weekend in Portland. On Saturday and Sunday at Thompson’s Point, Little Ray’s Wildlife Festival will feature loads of animals showcased by wildlife professionals — including a sloth! A SLOTH! It’s set for 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, and admission is $12 per person in advance or $14 day of; visit the Thompson’s Point website for more info.

In cinemas this weekend, “How To Train Your Dragon 3: The Hidden World” hits screens, as does wrestling comedy “Fighting With My Family.” There’s not much new on TV this weekend, except for the fact that the Oscars are broadcast this Sunday on ABC. If you feel like enjoying it in style, there are several fun Oscar parties around the state, including ones at Reel Pizza in Bar Harbor, the Strand Theatre in Rockland, and Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville.