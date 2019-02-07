The Weekender, Feb. 8-10: Bring your own toboggan (BYOT)

In Bangor on Friday, it’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus. Up in Orono, Crystal Radio plays at the Common Loon Pub, and acclaimed alt-classical ensemble Mnozil Brass plays at 8 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts. On Saturday, the fourth annual Bangor On Tap Beer Festival is set for the Cross Insurance Center, with two tasting sessions set for 1 to 4 p.m., and 6 to 9 p.m.; tickets are available at the door. Elsewhere, there’s a ballroom dance night at the new events space Top of the Nine, located at 9 Central St. in downtown Bangor, there’s the monthly contradance at the UU Church on Park Street, indie rock band Hunter plays at Paddy Murphy’s, Dave Mello plays at Nocturnem, David Young and the Interstate Kings play at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and the Jacob Smalley Band is at the Sea Dog.

On Friday, El Ten Eleven and Joan of Arc are at Port City Music Hall, hip hop artists Mike Stud, Honors and Ernest K are at Aura, Radio The Band is at the Thirsty Pig, it’s burlesque night at Bayside Bowl, and Liz Bills and the Change, Cape Cannons and They Called Me Legion are at Geno’s. On Saturday, the Devil Makes Three and the Lost Dog Street Band are at the State Theatre, Viva and the Reinforcements and Myles Bullen play at Portland House of Music, Peter Gallway and the Real Band are at One Longfellow, Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers and Frank Fotusky are at Bayside Bowl, and Twin Grizzly, Oxen and Pigboat are at Geno’s. On Sunday, cover band Lez Zeppelin is at Port City Music Hall.

This weekend brings the annual U.S. National Toboggan Championships in Camden, at the Camden Snow Bowl. Three days of folks lining up to see if they can make the fastest time down the Snow Bowl’s famed toboggan chute. Though only a few teams will be named toboggan champions, people tend to agree that it’s the festive vibe that makes the yearly event so much fun to go to. There’s also screenings of the Banff Film Festival at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 4 p.m Sunday at Strom Auditorium at Camden Hills High School, and a chili cookoff at 4:30 p.m. Saturday at 16 Bay View in downtown Camden. For more information, visit camdensnowbowl.com.

It’s also Great Maine Outdoor Weekend this weekend, and there are loads of fun winter-centric events set for scenic spots all over the state, and for all ages and ability levels — from snowy hikes, to animal tracking, to snowshoe walks, to kid’s events. Check out a full schedule online at www.greatmaineoutdoorweekend.org to see what’s happening in your neck of the woods.

In theaters this weekend, “The Lego Movie 2” hits screens, as does the Taraji P. Henson comedy vehicle “What Men Want,” the Liam Neeson revenge drama “Cold Pursuit,” and horror flick “The Prodigy.” On TV, cringe comedy “PEN15” premieres on Hulu on Friday, and on Sunday, season nine of “The Walking Dead” premieres on AMC.