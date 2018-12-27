The Weekender, Dec. 28-30: Say goodbye to 2018 in style

It’s the last weekend of 2018, and New Year’s Eve falls on a Monday, so we (sort of) get a long(ish) weekend this weekend. If you’re looking for something to do in the Bangor area for New Year’s Eve, check out my story about the Downtown Countdown events and other assorted shenanigans in the Queen City. In Portland on NYE, there’s cool stuff like jam bands The Motet, Moon Hooch and Jaw Gems at the State Theatre, the Mallett Brothers Band and Say Darling at Port City Music Hall, an 80s dance party at Portland House of Music, a Cuban dance party at One Longfellow Square, or fancy schmancy parties at the Westin Portland Harborview Hotel or the Victoria Mansion. And, in Belfast, there’s the long-running New Year’s By the Bay celebration. Looking for more options beyond that? Check out our BDN events listings. There’s always even more things to do listed there, beyond this weekly curated post!

Before the big night, you’ve got Friday, Saturday and Sunday to contend with. In Bangor, on Friday night, Queen City Sound System spins vinyl at Nocturnem Drafthaus, Salty Dog takes the stage at Paddy Murphy’s, and Troy Youngblood and the Sunfish are at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, songwriter Jacob Augustine plays at Nocturnem, Smoked Salmon is at Paddy’s, rockers Here & Now are at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and there’s a contra dance at 7 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street. Down in Ellsworth, on Saturday night catch indie folk trio GoldenOak at Fogtown Brewing Company, and on Sunday comedian Bob Marley is at the Grand Theatre.

In Portland, on Friday, the Ballroom Thieves and Odetta Hartman perform at Port City Music Hall; it’s night one of two nights of the completely and utterly sold out run of shows from Lake Street Dive at the State Theatre; there’s a Fleetwood Mac tribute band at Aura; Sea Level, Fred Copeman and Mosart212 are at Empire, jam band Skosh plays a record release party at Portland House of Music, Buzzy plays a record release party at Geno’s, and Arc Iris and Armies perform at One Longfellow Square. On Saturday, Clutch and a number of guests play a sold-out show at Aura, there’s a Paul Simon tribute band at Portland House of Music, there’s electronic music at Empire, songwriters Ellis Paul and Laurie MacAllister play at One Longfellow Square, and The Worst, the Bumbling Woohas and Osmia are at Geno’s.

In cinemas, this weekend, the Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly vehicle “Holmes & Watson” and the Dick Cheney biopic “Vice” open nationwide. On TV, the season two premiere of “The Orville” is on Fox on Sunday. And, just so we’re all aware, on New Year’s Eve there are all the usual televised shenanigans on broadcast TV — and on Netflix, Taylor Swift’s concert film extravaganza “Reputation” goes up. So if you’re a fan of Tay Tay, you can spend New Year’s Day in your yoga pants, watching her special and drinking mimosas and practicing self-care, or whatever it is Taylor Swift fans do.