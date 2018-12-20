The Weekender, Dec. 21-23: Easing into the long holiday weekend

Since this is the last Weekender post before the holidays, I’d like to wish you all a very happy season, and I hope you’re all doing something warm, cozy and comfortable this long holiday weekend. I’ll be back next week to preview the last weekend of 2018, so check back here after Christmas!

In Bangor this weekend, Friday night brings the sold-out Winter Solstice Cello Fest at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while over on Main Street, Bandwich is at Paddy Murphy’s, and Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup are at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, local choir Divisi’s holiday concert is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Plus Four Jazz Quintet is at Nocturnem, Jordan Kaulback is at Paddy’s, and reggae band Rexy and the Bones is at the Downunder Club at Season. Across the river, songwriter Chris Ross plays a solo show at the Geaghan’s Tap Room in Brewer, and up in Orono, the Canadian Brass Ensemble plays a holiday concert at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Down in Portland, on Friday, there’s some epic local rock with Murcielago, Paranoid Social Club and Covered in Bees at Port City Music Hall; there’s Honeycomb, the Changeups and Dumbass at Empire; Gina and the Red Eye Flight Crew are at Portland House of Music; Inanna Sisters in Rhythm perform at One Longfellow Square, and Miss Fits, an all-female Misfits cover band, plays at the Apohadion. On Saturday, local singer Kenya Hall’s annual Stevie Wonder tribute night takes over the State Theatre, while metal bands Can’t Win, Burden, War Criminal and Bad Move are at Geno’s, and Video Nasties offer up a night of experimental Christmas music and video art at the Apohadion.

There are so many fun movies opening this weekend in cinemas nationwide. The three big ones are “Aquaman,” the latest DC superhero to make it to the big screen, and which looks like it might actually be a really fun movie; “Mary Poppins Returns,” a sequel of sorts to the beloved Disney original; and “Bumblebee,” a prequel of sorts to the “Transformers” movies starring the titular adorable yellow bot. There’s also “Second Act,” a Jennifer Lopez movie, if that’s your thing. If you want to see one of the more “highbrow” movies out this time of year, “Mary, Queen of Scots,” “The Favourite” and “Green Book” are all at Railroad Square Cinema in Waterville this weekend.

On TV this weekend, Amazon premieres a miniseries of the 1840s novel, “Vanity Fair,” and on Sunday, Netflix premieres the “Watership Down” miniseries. Also, in case you missed it, “Blue Planet II” is also on Netflix, if you need a calming, informative break from holiday stuff, and want to watch some super creepy sharks devour a whale carcass at the bottom of the ocean floor. Happy holidays!