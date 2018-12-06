The Weekender, Dec. 7-9: Have you decked your halls yet?

In Bangor this weekend, on Friday night, high energy Celtic trio the Napper Tandies play at Black Bear Brewing on Exchange Street, the Bill Barnes Jazz Trio is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, there’s an ugly sweater party and hip-hop show at Queen City Cinema Club, featuring Brandon Ross and DJ 2Phat, and rockers Midnight Rose are at the Sea Dog. Up in Orono, rockers Phosphenes are at Woodman’s. On Saturday, the monthly Bangor contradance is set for 6-10 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street, featuring music from Velocipede and called Hannah Chamberlain, while Dave Mello is at Nocturnem. Also this weekend, two holiday-themed shows open: Ten Bucks Theatre’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” this weekend only at the Bangor Arts Exchange, and Penobscot Theatre Company’s production of “Elf: The Musical,” running all month at the Bangor Opera House.

Down in beautifully-decorated-for-the-holidays Portland, on Friday, Rubblebucket and And The Kids are at the State Theatre, rockers P.O.D. and Nonpoint are at Aura, jam trio Lespecial is at Portland House of Music, and there’s local pro wrestling at Geno’s. On Saturday, the Stop Making Sense Talking Heads tribute act plays with Seepeoples at the State Theatre, Priests, Empath and Rick Rude are at the Space Gallery, folk artists Darlingside and Henry Jamison are at Port City Music Hall, metal bands 3fd, Trawl and Stygified are at Geno’s, Bee Kay Esq. plays an album release show at the Apohadion, and there’s standup comedy on Saturday and Sunday at Empire. On Sunday, Ryley Walker and Mute Duo are at the Space Gallery, and Mihayli performs at Portland House of Music

In Rockland on Friday, the Sweetback Sisters bring their County Christmas Singalong Spectacular to the Strand Theatre, and in Rockport, there’s an Ugly Sweater Party with the Ripple Initiative and The Right Track Band at the Rockport Opera House. On Saturday, Celtic ensemble Lunasa plays at the Camden Opera House, and on Sunday, Mike Whitehead and Jason Dean play experimental jazz at 7 p.m. at Fog Bar in Rockland. And, all weekend at the Crosby Center in Belfast, Midcoast Actor’s Studio presents the family-friendly show “The Snow Queen.”

On TV this weekend, the new season of “Top Chef” premieres, the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” holiday special airs, and in local movie theaters, Melissa McCarthy’s tour de force film “Can You Ever Forgive Me?” opens at Bangor Mall Cinemas.