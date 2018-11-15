The Weekender, Nov. 16-18: You’re a wizard, Eddie Redmayne!

In Bangor on Friday, Barnstar! Bluegrass plays a show at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while rockin’ Celtic trio the Napper Tandies play at Black Bear Brewing, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, Analog Salad is at Paddy Murphy’s, and Leaving Eden is at the Sea Dog. Up in Orono, Fules Gold is at Black Bear Brewing’s Main Street location. On Saturday, indie rock band Piedmont is at Nocturnem, Lost Woods is at Paddy’s, the Skyliners Big Band performs at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer, Crystal Radio is at the Common Loon Public House in Orono, and there’s the monthly contradance at the Keith Anderson Community House, also in Orono. On Sunday, the legendary Bela Fleck, Edgar Meyer and Zakir Hussein perform at 7 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts in Orono.

In Portland, on Friday night, Carbon Leaf plays at Port City Music Hall, Zach Deputy and the Yankees are at Aura, there’s a CD release show for local songwriter Xander Nelson at Portland House of Music, folk artists Goldenoak and Lena Rich are at One Longfellow Square, songwriters May Erlewine and Hannah Daman are at Empire, it’s burlesque night at Bayside Bowl, rockers Charlie Looker, Johnny Cremains and Other Order are at Geno’s, and Mike Sim, Bumbling Woohas, Yellowfront and the Philip Guston Band are at the Apohadion. On Saturday, nu-metal bands Seether, Killer at Large and Scissorfight are at the State Theatre, Honeysuckle and Billy Wylder are at Empire, Dub Apocalypse plays at Bayside Bowl, rockers Seax, Silver Talon, Reckless Force and Iron Dynamite are at Geno’s, and El Grande, Stop the Presses, the Pubcrawlers and Sammy Kay are at the Apohadion. There’s also the Red Hot & Ladylike burlesque revue at Port City, and the Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland take over Portland House of Music for an epic brawl. On Sunday, Ghost Light is at Port City, Laura Wolf, Mehitable and Wildflower are at the Apohadion, and there’s a tribute to The Band at Portland House of Music.

Three beloved seasonal events kick off this weekend, all around the state. Can you believe Thanksgiving is a week away? Good grief. Anyway, this weekend in Bangor, the ninth annual Maine Harvest Festival, a smorgasbord of food, crafts, kitchen goodies and other Maine-made products, is set for Saturday and Sunday at the Cross Insurance Center. Also in Bangor, there’s the annual Feztival of Trees, hosted by the Anah Shriners at their HQ at 1404 Broadway, featuring a massive array of trees decorated by local businesses; attendees buy raffle tickets to bid on any number of trees, all stocked with loads of gift cards and presents. It’s open Fridays-Sundays, this weekend and next. And, down in Boothbay, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens opens its wildly popular Gardens Aglow event, an enchanting light display through the oceanside gardens. It runs Thursdays-Sundays, through Dec. 31.

The new J.K. Rowling wizarding world flick “Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald” hits movie theaters this weekend, as does the cutesy comedy “Instant Family.” On TV, the new season of “Narcos” hits Netflix, as does the new She-Ra animated series, and the Coen Brothers’ new movie, “The Ballad of Buster Scruggs.” On Sunday, the new HBO miniseries “My Brilliant Friend” premieres, and Ben Stiller’s prison break miniseries “Escape from Dannemora” goes up on Showtime.