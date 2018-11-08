The Weekender, Nov. 9-11: Craft shows, concerts and cakes for days

There’s lots to do in Bangor this weekend, so let’s waste no time! On Friday night, cello playing wildman Rushad Eggleston is at the Bangor Arts Exchange, it’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus, acoustic duo Him & Her are at the Sea Dog, the OGs are at Black Bear Brewing in Bangor. Up in Orono, Quiet the Giant is at Woodman’s, and at Black Bear Brewing’s Orono tap room, Maine songwriter Travis Cyr performs.

Moving onto Saturday, there’s a stacked bill featuring local heroes Chris Ross and the North with guests the Wolff Sisters and the Last Calvary at the Downunder Club at Seasons; there’s also the Crown Vics at Hollywood Casino, klezmer duo Farnakht at Beth Israel on York Street at 8 p.m., the Dave Mello Blues Band at Nocturnem, jam band Smoked Salmon at Paddy Murphy’s, and rockers Skeleton Crew at the Sea Dog. There’s also a contradance featuring Bennett Konesni, Tavi Merrill and Shepsi Eaton at 7 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street, and at the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, Lee Rocker of the Stray Cats performs. On Sunday, guitarist Willy Porter is at the Bangor Arts Exchange,

Down in Portland, on Friday night, Big Head Todd and the Monsters and Los Colognes are at the State Theatre, bluegrass band Max Creek and Creamery Station are at Port City Music Hall, Snughouse and Eli Lev perform at One Longfellow Square, and the Duane Edwards Quartet plays at the Apohadion Theater.

On Saturday, Young the Giant is at the State Theatre, Allan Doyle and Whitney Rose are at Port City Music Hall, Front Country is at Empire, Darol Anger and the Furies are at One Longfellow Square, Strange Machines and Skosh are at Portland House of Music. There’s also local rock with Korovyov, Side Chick Syndicate, Peach Hat and ISYKK at Geno’s, a garage rock party at Bayside Bowl with Sato & Jonny, the Gamma Goochies, Johnny Cab and DJ Matt Little, and Wizard Party, Ossalot and Superorder at the Apohadion. On Sunday, I’m With Her, a songwriting trio composed of Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz and Aoife O’Donovan, is at the State Theatre; Shooter Jennings, Joshua Morningstar and Joel Thetford are at Port City Music Hall, and Partner and Crunchcoat are at the Space Gallery.

Craft fairs! There are a million of them this weekend, all over the great state of Maine! Find that one-of-a-kind holiday gift for your Aunt Nancy, or snag some fabulous mittens or scarves for your friends. Some favorite local fairs include the 40th annual Zonta Marketplace at the Brewer Auditorium, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, the Christmas Fair at The First Church in Belfast, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, the Holiday Fair at the Holden Congregational Church 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday (I recommend their peanut brittle), and the Roost Holiday Craft Show, 9 a.m. -3 p.m. Saturday at the Bryant Moore Community Center in Ellsworth.

In movie theaters, “The Girl in the Spider’s Web,” “Overlord” and “Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch” all hit screens this Friday, while on TV, you’re in luck, because you have a great excuse to not have to leave the house this weekend. The newest season of “The Great British Baking Show” (the one that aired in the UK this past summer) is going up on Netflix on Friday.