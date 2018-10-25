The Weekender, Oct. 26-28: I walked with a zombie

Is this going to be one of those Halloweens where you have to wear your costume over your snowsuit? Gosh, I hope not. Anyway, on Friday night in Bangor, there’s a drag show at the Downunder Club at Seasons, there’s local hip-hop with Brandon Ross and Dylan Raw at Queen City Cinema Club, you can laugh it up with Queen City Improv at the Bangor Arts Exchange, it’s vinyl night at Noctunem Drafthaus, songwriter Jordan Kaulback is at Paddy Murphy’s, the entertaining duo Him & Her are at the Sea Dog, and Celtic fiddler Gus La Casse is at Black Bear Brewing. In Orono, jam band Zesty is at Woodman’s. On Saturday, the iconic Brian Wilson pays “Pet Sounds” at the Cross Insurance Center, while cover band eightysomething is at the Downunder Club at Seasons, Plus Four Jazz is at Nocturnem, and the Band Apollo is at Paddy’s.

In Portland on Friday, it’s the annual Halloween-themed Prince tribute night with Dean Ford and the Beautiful Ones at the State Theatre, soul singers Kat Wright and Lawrence are at Port City Music Hall, Portland’s own Twisted Roots reform to play a show with Hey Zeus and Heart Shaped Rock at Portland House of Music, there’s a Halloween drag show at Empire, and Chris Ross and the North, the Wolff Sisters and The Last Calvary are at Bayside Bowl. On Saturday, indie rockers Bahamas and Kacy & Clayton are at Port City Music Hall, there’s local burlesque with Port City Peep Show and Wisdom & Mooky at Empire, local bands An Overnight Low, Dead Gowns and Andrew Pelczar are at Bayside Bowl, metal and hardcore bands Cruel Hand, On The Outside, Rained In and War Criminal are at Geno’s, and The Gala, Tiger Bomb, Lacuna and Conjjecture are at the Apohadion. There’s also two great Halloween events on Saturday night: the EqualityMaine Great Pumpkin Ball, featuring The Vixen from RuPaul’s Drag Race, at the State Theatre, and the annual Space Gallery Halloween show, with local bands playing covers from the likes of Depeche Mode, The Knife, Roxy Music and Hole.

Down on the coast on Friday night, in Rockland, the enchantingly wonderful songwriter Nellie McKay plays at the Strand Theatre on Friday, while indie rock duo Bright Brown is at Rock City Coffee. On Saturday, local folksinger David Dodson is at the Camden Opera House, The OGs play at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, and bluegrass band Miner’s Creek is at Rock City Coffee.

Seeing as it’s the weekend before Halloween, there’s loads of stuff going on all over the state. On Friday, there’s the Night of the Living Queens drag show at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, and at the University of Maine’s Witter Farm, there’s Trick or Trot, an open farm event for kids with candy, games and lots of horses to pet. On Saturday, downtown Bangor hosts not just the seventh annual Zombie Walk, set for 3 p.m. at the Bangor Waterfront, but there’s also the downtown trick or treating and scarecrow contest, set for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. And don’t forget: it’s the final weekend of Fright at the Fort at Fort Knox State Park in Prospect.

There’s not much that’s new that’s debuting on TV or in cinemas this weekend, really, so I recommend you all just go see the new “Halloween” in your local movie theater, or catch up on all the other good stuff that’s floating around on various streaming platforms. There’s more coming out next week, so check back then! Stay warm, friends!