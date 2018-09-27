The Weekender, Sept. 28-30: Going to the dogs (in more ways than one)

In Bangor on Friday night, the Waterfront Concerts season wraps up with a show from the Zac Brown Band and guests Caroline Jones and Darrell Scott at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. It’s also the weekend of the second annual Bangor Celtic Crossroads Festival, with performances all weekend at both the Bangor Arts Exchange and the Bangor Public Library, including Gus LaCasse, Peter Lindquist, Chris Brinn and Baron Collins on Friday night, and Gabriel Donohue, Deb Shermish and Ian MacDougall on Saturday; for a full schedule, visit the website. Elsewhere on Friday, it’s vinyl night at Nocturnem Drafthaus with Queen City Sound System, the Dogs are at the Sea Dog, improv troupe The Focus Group is at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer, and up in Orono, rockers Livid Orange are at Woodman’s. On Saturday, Melissa Etheridge performs at the Collins Center for the Arts, jam band Smoked Salmon is at Paddy Murphy’s, there’s the Storytellers songwriter’s showcase at the Bangor Opera House, and comedians Jody Sloane and Tricia Auld are at the Downunder Club.

It’s a crazy busy weekend in Portland, so let’s waste no time getting right to it! This weekend, comedian Aziz Ansari takes over the State Theatre, with two sold-out shows Friday and another on Saturday. Elsewhere on Friday night, the Struts, White Reaper and Spirit Animal are at Aura, All Sould Out, Akela Moon, Youngerbloods and Myle Bullen perform at Portland House of Music, the Shaun Peace Band and Honey Talk are at Empire, Jason Ward and Andrew Yankowsky are at One Longfellow, there’s a reunion show for Confusatron, Willzyx and Quad at Geno’s, and Advance Base and Gia Margaret are at the Apohadion Theatre.

Moving onto Saturday in Portland, take your pick from either the Ryan Montbleau Band and Earl Mac at Port City Music Hall, Three Dog Night and the Brooks Young Band at Aura, Town Meeting and Mamma’s Marmalade at Empire, folksingers Antje Duvekot and Rachel Kilgour at One Longfellow, and local metal bands Sylvia, Dirty Love and others at Geno’s. On Sunday, folksinger Michael Hurley and Darren Hanlon are at Space Gallery, and at Geno’s, there’s a benefit for the family of late local guitarist Tony D’Agostino, featuring Murcielago, Big Meat Hammer, Supersoul Challenger and Ruler of the Raging Main.

There are lots of fun outdoor events set for this weekend, including the annual Old Town Riverfest, happening Friday and Saturday at Riverfront Park in Old Town, featuring fireworks, improv comedy, free ice cream and a talent show on Friday night, and a parade, a 5k and a fun fair all day Saturday. Also happening this weekend is the 25th annual Paws on Parade, a canine-centric walk benefiting the Bangor Humane Society, set for 8 a.m. Saturday on the Bangor Waterfront. For an indoors experience, however, the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor hosts two fun family-friendly events: storyteller Antonio Rocha performs at 2 p.m. on Saturday, and the Frogtown Mountain Puppeteers perform “The Legend of the Banana Kid” at 2 p.m. Sunday.

Opening in movie theaters this weekend is the Tiffany Haddish and Kevin Hart comedy “Night School,” the animated family film “Smallfoot,” and the horror movie “Hell Fest.” And don’t forget — it’s Free Movie Weekend at the Bangor Drive-In! Starting at 7 p.m. both Friday and Saturday, screen one will show “Ferdinand” and “Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom,” and screen two will show “The Hangover” and “Hereditary,” all with free admission. On TV this weekend, new seasons of “Bob’s Burgers,” “Family Guy” and “The Simpsons” all premiere on Fox this Sunday, and the new season of “Saturday Night Live” starts this Saturday night (shocker!).