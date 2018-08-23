The Weekender, Aug. 24-26: Folks are fest-ing all weekend

It’s American Folk Festival weekend in Bangor, which means for an incredibly reasonable amount of money, you can eat some delicious food, hear some amazing music, and do some of the best people-watching of the year. Plus, it’s one of the last weekends of the summer, so get it while the getting’s good! If you’d like my personal recommendation, I highly suggest checking out one of the performances by either New Orleans brass band Tuba Skinny, honky-tonk master Wayne Hancock, or the epic Malian guitar master Vieux Farka Toure.

After the fest winds down each night this weekend, there’s other stuff to do to keep you entertained throughout the night. On Friday night, it’s vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus, songwriter Jordan Kaulback is at Paddy Murphy’s, and rock band the Dogs are at the Sea Dog. On Saturday night, take your pick from Plus Four Jazz at Nocturnem, August West and Friends at Paddy’s, Kris Rodgers and the Dirty Gems at the Sea Dog, or the Hill Brothers at Black Bear Brewing. On Sunday, the monthly Celtic session starts at 6 p.m. at Geaghan’s Pub in Bangor.

In Portland this weekend, on Friday night, emo legends Dashboard Confessional and All Time Low play at the Maine State Pier, while fellow rock bands Roseview, Too Late The Hero, Barbarian and the American Classic are at Aura. Elsewhere, The Very Reverend and Hours North are at Portland House of Music; OC and the Offbeats are at One Longfellow; 10801, the Messenger Birds, Crushed By Amps are at Geno’s, and it’s rock fest weekend at the Apohadion Theater, featuring the Ghouls, Adulting, the Bumbling Woohas, Tiger Bomb and Random Ideas. Moving onto Saturday, songwriter John Hiatt and the Goners play with guest Sonny Landreth at the State Theatre, while the Little River Band and Bob Duquette are at Aura, Jobs, Wizard Party, Stice and Beige are at the Space Gallery, Joshua Eden is at One Longfellow, and metal bands Shabti, Haxen, Hard Drug and Hit Run Drivers are at Geno’s.

Down on the Midcoast, on Friday night, songwriter Peter Carriveau is at Rock City Coffee in Rockland, while on Saturday in Rockland, bluesman Chris Thomas King plays a show at the Strand Theatre, indie hip hop artist iLLijah and Conman are at Rock City Coffee, local rockers Drive-By Todd are at Rock Harbor Brewpub, and the Shizzle are at the Myrtle Street Tavern.