The Weekender, Aug. 17-19: Blue as a berry

In Bangor on Friday night, singer-songwriter Heather Maloney performs at the Bangor Arts Exchange, Maine favorite Pete Kilpatrick plays at Black Bear Brewing, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup are at Nocturnem Drafthaus, the Scolded Dogs are at Paddy Murphy’s, Adam Babcock is at Sea Dog, and it’s dueling pianos, all weekend long at the Downunder Club at Seasons. On Saturday, the Indigo Duo is at Nocturnem and Fules Gold is at Paddy’s, and on Sunday, the Bangor Arts Exchange hosts a fundraiser for Bangor artist and poet Al Trott, featuring music from Jacob Augustine, Sam Chase, Cory Deshane, Sadie Webb and more.

Down in Portland, on Friday night, Brazilian songwriter Seu Jorge is at Port City Music Hall, Peter Gallway and the Real Band are at St. Lawrence Arts, Xander Nelson and Best Not Broken are at Empire, Richie Parsons, Tiger Bomb and Random Ideas are at Bayside Bowl, there’s local comedy at One Longfellow Square; and Buzzy, Tarantula Brothers and Osmia at Geno’s. It’s also Emo Night at Portland House of Music, and there’s an Eagles tribute night at Aura. Moving onto Saturday, Swatkins and the Positive Agenda are at Portland House of Music, Electric Heart, B. Aull and D. Rew are at Empire, Erin Harpe and the Delta Swingers and Frank Foutsky are at One Longfellow, Portland rock legends Pigboat, Ogre and Johnny Cremains are at Geno’s, and New Parents, Starbirthed and Leafpeeper are at the Apohadion. At St. Lawrence Arts, there’s a night of local burlesque dance, and the Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland take over Port City Music Hall.

Down on the Midcoast, on Friday, the Crosby Center hosts Belfast Summer Jam, a night of Maine hip-hop featuring headliner Tre Se7en, while in Rockland, comedian Bob Marley does two shows at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, and songwriter Nora Cavin is at Rock City Coffee. On Saturday, the Blind Albert Band plays at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont. Across the bay in Ellsworth, Fogtown Brewing Company hosts the Mai Kheet Band on Friday night, and the Milk and Honey Rebellion on Saturday.

What else is good this weekend? Well, let me tell ya! Let’s start south and move north, shall we? First off, in Freeport, the second annual Life Happens Outside Festival takes place at L.L. Bean Discovery Park, kicking off on Friday with three days of events including paddling and rock climbing demonstrations, the Maine Outdoor Film Festival, outdoor storytelling and more.

Moving north, in Topsham, the Maine Highland Games and Scottish Festival is set for the Topsham Fairgrounds. It kicks off Friday night with a ceilidh and a bonfire, and then on Saturday, the actual games — cabre toss and all — are set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., alongside music, food, crafts and more.

Heading up to Bangor, on Saturday, Bangor Beer Company hosts a first of its kind event for the Queen City — the first ever Elvis Con, featuring an Elvis costume contest, an Elvis karaoke competition, Elvis dance-offs and impression contests, and various peanut butter and banana food specials. Also in Bangor on Saturday is the Fortnite GameNite set for Saturday, Aug. 18, at the Cross Insurance Center — a full day of gaming for all those obsessed with Fortnite!

And finally, in Down East Maine, the Machias Wild Blueberry Festival is set for this weekend, featuring original community musical (“A Mermaid’s Tail”), a parade, craft booths and other vendors, lots of live music, a football game, children’s activities and of course, a truly mind-boggling array of blueberry treats. Admission is free!

For watchable stuff this weekend, new at Bangor Mall Cinemas are the well-received rom-com “Crazy Rich Asians,” the prehistoric drama “Alpha,” the action movie “Mile 22,” and Spike Lee’s exciting new film, “BlankKkKlansman.” Premiering this weekend on TV is the new Matt Groening cartoon, “Disenchantment,” on Netflix.