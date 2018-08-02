The Weekender, Aug. 3-5: A bear of little brain, and a weekend of hot temps

Is it just me, or was this past July the hottest one in recent memory? Actually, no: it’s not just me. According to Accuweather, 22 out of the 31 days in the month reached or exceeded the average daily high. That’s hot. That’s real hot. And it isn’t stopping with August, either, as temps this weekend are expected to be in the mid to high 80s, even with projected rain.

In Bangor this weekend, Friday night brings the August edition of the Downtown Bangor Art Walk, there’s also a concert from Kid Rock and A Thousand Horses at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Later that evening, Circus is at Paddy Murphy’s, the Bill Barnes Jazz Trio is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and Troy Youngblood plays at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, at 4 p.m. folk duo the Court Jesters performs at the Geaghans Brewing Tap Room in Brewer, while later that night, Salty Dog is at Paddy’s, the Wyatt Jenkins Band is at Nocturnem, songwriter James Harriman is at the Sea Dog, and Dustin Diamond (Screech from “Saved By The Bell”) will do standup comedy at the Downunder Club at Seasons. On Sunday, country stars Keith Urban and Kelsea Ballerini, are at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion, and the Bangor State Fair wraps up with all the usual fun stuff, plus live music from the Tough End String Band at noon.

In Portland this weekend, it’s also art walk night on Friday night, and Friday kicks off the annual Guster on the Ocean weekend, with the titular band playing Friday at the State Theatre and Saturday at Thompson’s Point. Also on Friday, the Dead Sessions are at Port City Music Hall, reggae legends Toots and the Maytals are at Aura, folksinger Anais Mitchell is at One Longfellow Square, local metal bands Ruin Conforza, When The Dead Won’t Die and Deathamphetamine at Geno’s, and local favorite Dominic and the Lucid plays a rare show at Portland House of Music.

On Saturday in Portland, Halestorm and In This Moment are at the Maine State Pier and the Descendents, A Wilhelm Scream and Pavers are at the State Theatre. There are some great smaller shows, too, including Hiss Golden Messenger is at One Longfellow Square, metal band The Sword upstairs at Aura and local comedy downstairs, Fon Fun Ru and the Ace Galloper Revival Band at Bayside Bowl, Acadia, Savor and Adulting at Empire, JanaeSound and Pretty Sad at the Apohadion, and Sole, Vinyl Cape, the Asthmatic and Mosart212 at the Space Gallery. On Sunday, Within the Ruins, Phinehas, Great American Ghost, Sentinals and Toxic Cross are at Port City Music Hall, and Jeffrey Lewis and Los Bolts are at Space Gallery.

In Hancock County, there’s some fun stuff set for Friday night, including Billy Bob Thornton and the Boxmasters at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, folk band Djar Djar at Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth, and an outdoor concert from Shades of Blue and Positive People at Union River Park, also in Ellsworth. There’s also singalong movies at the Grand — “Annie” on Friday and “The Greatest Showman” on Saturday. On Saturday, Rick Maguire and Footings perform at the Lompoc Cafe in Bar Harbor. Also in Hancock County this weekend is the 18th annual Deer Isle Jazz Festival, which features performances including Afro-Cuban artists David Virelles and Roman Diaz at the Stonington Opera House Friday, Myra Melford’s Snowy Egret on Saturday, also at the opera house, and a jazz jam Sunday at the gWatson Gallery in Stonington. For more info, visit the OHA website.

On the Midcoast, on Friday, songwriting duo David and Melissa are at Rock City Coffee, while on Saturday, Allman Brothers Band tribute act The Peacheaters are at the Camden Opera House, children’s band Bee Parks and the Hornets are at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, rockers Group Therapy are at Rock Harbor Brewing, and Chris Hight and Annette Rundall are at Rock City Coffee.

Speaking of the Midcoast, this weekend brings the 71st Maine Lobster Festival in Rockland. Rides, games, crafts, lots of live music, and of course, all the lobster you can possibly eat — in steamed form, roll, fried, pasta, wontons, bisque, salad and on and on. So much lobster! Admission is free for kids 12 and under, $8 for adults, and free on Sunday.

Down in Portland, on Saturday, the annual Picnic Craft Fair from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. in Lincoln Park brings together indie crafts and vintage items from all over New England, with more than 130 vendors offering everything from jewelry, clothing and bags, to housewares and prints. Food trucks and live music, too!

Theater, anyone? Take your pick from either Midcoast Actor’s Studio’s decadent production of “Cabaret” at the Crosby Center in Belfast, New Surry Theatre’s charming production of “The Wind in the Willows” at the Blue Hill Town Hall, or Ten Bucks Theatre’s spooky production of “Macbeth” at Fort Knox State Park in Prospect. Something for everybody!

In theaters this weekend, “Christopher Robin,” the un-bear-ably adorable new Winnie the Pooh movie, opens nationwide — The Briar Patch hosts a Pooh-centric tea party Saturday morning at Bangor Mall Cinemas. Also in theaters is “The Darkest Minds” and “The Spy Who Dumped Me.” On TV, on Adult Swim, the highly anticipated seventh season of “Venture Brothers” premieres Sunday night, while looking ahead to Monday, season four of “Better Call Saul” starts on AMC. Also, if you’re looking for something utterly silly and charming to watch, the first episode of “Making It,” hosted by Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, is on NBC/Hulu. It’s like an American version of “The Great British Baking Show” except with crafts instead of cakes. It’s delightful.