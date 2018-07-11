Doughnuts, Brazilian cuisine to join downtown Bangor food truck lineup

Bangor, Epic Noms
By

The Grillin’ Brazilian food truck

A fifth food truck will join the four already established at the Bangor Waterfront this summer, while another truck will take up permanent summer residence in Pickering Square starting next week.

After two months of setting up shop in several different locations, Grillin’ Brazilian will bring its flavorful take on Brazilian street food to the Bangor Waterfront. The truck will open on the Waterfront for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, serving up treats like Salpicao chicken salad sandwiches, Pão de Queijo burgers, grilled beach cheese, Coxinha chicken croquettes and grilled Linguica sausage.

Meanwhile, Dip-Em Mini Donuts, a regular attendee downtown at the Cool Sounds Concert Series and at other festivals and events throughout the city, will take up residence from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays through Fridays in Pickering Square. Dip-Em serves up hot mini doughnuts, fresh out of the fryer, alongside nachos, hot dogs, iced coffee and tea and lemonade.

The city recently approved a measure to allow more food trucks on city-owned property, with new locations including the Pickering Square location, as well as spots off Maine Avenue, along Water Street, and on Broad Street near Gomez Park.

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.