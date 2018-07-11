Doughnuts, Brazilian cuisine to join downtown Bangor food truck lineup

A fifth food truck will join the four already established at the Bangor Waterfront this summer, while another truck will take up permanent summer residence in Pickering Square starting next week.

After two months of setting up shop in several different locations, Grillin’ Brazilian will bring its flavorful take on Brazilian street food to the Bangor Waterfront. The truck will open on the Waterfront for lunch from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, serving up treats like Salpicao chicken salad sandwiches, Pão de Queijo burgers, grilled beach cheese, Coxinha chicken croquettes and grilled Linguica sausage.

Meanwhile, Dip-Em Mini Donuts, a regular attendee downtown at the Cool Sounds Concert Series and at other festivals and events throughout the city, will take up residence from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Mondays through Fridays in Pickering Square. Dip-Em serves up hot mini doughnuts, fresh out of the fryer, alongside nachos, hot dogs, iced coffee and tea and lemonade.

The city recently approved a measure to allow more food trucks on city-owned property, with new locations including the Pickering Square location, as well as spots off Maine Avenue, along Water Street, and on Broad Street near Gomez Park.