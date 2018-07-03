This segment on a PBS series features Bangor (and Stephen King) prominently

Earlier this spring, the PBS series “The Great American Read” premiered, a limited eight-part series about 100 of the country’s best-loved novels. Stephen King was on the list, of course, with his epic novel “The Stand” chosen as the one King book to be put on the list.

The show filmed a segment in Bangor last year, and featured local bookstore Gerald Winters and Son, along with a number of other shots of the city. Winters’ story of how King’s books helped him become not just a better reader but also a bookseller was used as a prime example of why “The Stand” deserves to be in the running for America’s favorite novel.

Watch the King segment, featuring Winters and Bangor, here.

Emily Burnham

