The Weekender, June 15-17: Take your dad to see Foreigner. You know he’d love it.

Happy Father’s Day to all the dads out there. You know who you are. Whether you’re keeping it low key or are living it up, there’s literally so much to do in Maine this weekend it’s pretty overwhelming. Like, for realzies. Welcome to summer, y’all.

On Friday night in Bangor, classic rockers Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham’s Led Zeppelin Experience are at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion — I mean, come on. You know dad would love that! Elsewhere, the Oshima Brothers are at the Bangor Arts Exchange, there’s the monthly Bangor Contra Dance at 8 p.m. at the UU Church on Park Street, and there’s the Scolded Dogs at Paddy Murphy’s and Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup at Nocturnem Drafthaus. On Saturday, the Best of the North Fest brings beer, wine and wings from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the Bangor Waterfront, while at the Cross Insurance Center, Central Maine Roller Derby Northwoods Knockouts take on the Aroostook BioHazards, starting at 6 p.m. That night, there’s a Bellydance Extravaganza showcase at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Band Apollo is at Paddy’s, Piedmont is at Nocturnem, the Uncrowned Kings are at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and the Skyliners Big Band is at the Next Generation Theatre in Brewer. On Sunday, rockabilly trio Pope Paul and the Illegals are at the Sea Dog.

Down in Portland on Friday night, on the Maine State Pier, there’s the Hot Summer 2018 hip hop showcase, featuring Big Boi, Fabolous, Bazzi, Hood Celebrity and many more. At One Longfellow Square, there’s a triple bill of great folk songwriters including Ellis Paul, Antje Dukevot and Sam Baker. Empire hosts local rockers Bri Lane, the Very Reverend, Salem Wolves and the Body Electric. Elsewhere, Five of the Eyes, Mirth, KGFREEZE and Added Color are at Portland House of Music, there’s surf and punk rock at Bayside Bowl with the Nebulas, the Gamma Goochies and Korovyov, there’s metal with Feral, Infernal Coil, Toxic Cross and Nycterent at Geno’s, and Simon Joyner and the Ghosts perform with the Orchards at the Apohadion.

Moving on to Saturday in Portland, pop-rockers Fitz and the Tantrums and the X-Ambassadors are at Thompson’s Point, while Bryan Bailey and DJ ZT are at Empire, there’s a Pearl Jam tribute night at Portland House of Music, songwriter Katie Matzell plays with the Amarantos Quartet at One Longfellow, there’s reggae with Rootshock and El Malo at Bayside Bowl, Maine rockers Wait, Glacier, Weighdown and This World Has Bees are at Geno’s, and indie rockers Colleen Kinsella, Janane Tripp and White Gourd are at the Apohadion. On Sunday, Efrem Manuel Manuck (formerly of Godspeed You! Black Emperor) joins Lisa/Liza and Greef at the Apohadion.

Down on the coast, on Friday night, Americana band the Black Lilies is at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, while the Jazz de Mundo Quintet plays at Rock City Coffee; on Saturday, the Eric Green Party rocks the house at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont. Across the bay, on Friday night the Blake Rosso Band and Djar Djar play at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, and Circus plays at Chummies in Ellsworth, while on Saturday night, the Minor Characters play at Fogtown Brewing in Ellsworth, and Hambone plays at Chummies.

There’s an outrageous number of theater and arts events happening in the Bangor area this weekend. Outrageous, I say! First off, on Saturday from 6 to 10 p.m. it’s the annual Stillwater Artsapalooza, featuring more than 50 performers at 15 downtown Orono venues — all free, all family-friendly. There are also no less than three plays opening in the area this weekend, with shows Friday, Saturday and Sunday each. Penobscot Theatre’s season-closing production, mystery comedy “Shear Madness,” opens at the Bangor Opera House. Some Theatre Company’s production of the raunchy puppet comedy “Hand to God” opens at the Keith Anderson Community Center in Orono. And True North Theatre premieres Alan Ayckborn’s “Table Manners” at the Cyrus Pavilion Theatre on the University of Maine campus. And don’t forget: Bangor Rotary’s Music Off Broadway showcase — featuring the area’s best singers performing pop and Broadway hits — is set for the Gracie Theatre at Husson University, Thurs-Sat.

Bust out your rainbows: it’s Portland Pride weekend! There are events all over Portland all weekend, including a Big Queer Variety Show at 8 p.m. Friday at Port City Music Hall, a Queer Prom at 7 p.m. Friday at the Space Gallery, while on Saturday the Pride Parade is at noon, and the Pride Festival is from 1 to 5 p.m. at Deering Oaks Park. The EqualityMaine Dance Party is Saturday night at Port City Music Hall. Also in Portland this weekend is weekend one of two of PortFringe, presenting a dizzying array of alternative, independent and odd theatrical productions from all over country; a full schedule can be found online.