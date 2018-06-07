The Weekender, June 8-10: Moose on the loose this weekend in Maine

This Friday brings what is shaping up to be the biggest Bangor show of the summer — rock band Imagine Dragons, with guest Grace VanDerWaal, at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Also that evening, check out either the Bad Mountain Boys at Paddy Murphy’s, vinyl night with Queen City Sound System at Nocturnem Drafthaus, or rockers OC and the Offbeats at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, there’s another Waterfront Concerts, with rapper Logic and special guests NF and Kyle; also that evening, there’s songwriter Abby McCarthy’s record release party at the Bangor Arts Exchange, there’s the Salty Dogs at Paddy’s, there’s the Dave Mello Band at Nocturnem, and there’s Robben Harris at the Sea Dog.

Down in Portland on Friday night, tribute act Lez Zeppelin is at Port City Music Hall, there’s some reggae with Jahriffe and Jah-n-I Roots Band at Empire, there’s musician Paul de Jong of the Books at the Space Gallery, the Blues Prophets are at One Longfellow, songwriters Andrew McMahon and Allen Stone are at Aura, and experimental groups Ora Kogan, Foret Endormie and Falsa are at the Apohadion. On Saturday, comedian Todd Barry is at Portland House of Music, local bands Town Meeting and Green Heron are at Empire, the Rose Quintet plays Elvis Costello’s The Juliet Letters at the Space Gallery, and there’s some local hip hop with Brzowski, Billy Woods, Xhale, A Lunar Landing and Shameek the God at Geno’s. On Sunday, there’s the annual rooftop party at Mathew’s in the Old Port, with bands all day and night; there’s also Pardon Me Doug and Skosh at Portland House of Music, and sold out shows from the Decemberists and M. Ward at the State Theatre, and Dar Williams at One Longfellow Square. There’s also a benefit at the Apohadion for the family of local musician Kendhall Davis, featuring bands including Thee Icepicks, Hopeless Losers, the Spillers and many more.

On the Midcoast, in Rockland on Friday, there’s the Kennebeck River Band at Rock City Coffee, and amped-up roots duo the Muddy Ruckus play at Fog Bar and Cafe, also in Rockland. On Saturday, Maine favorites Chris Ross and the North play at Thresher’s Brewing in Searsmont, songwriter Ryan Quinn is at the Crosby Center in Belfast, and songwriter Meghan Clark is at Rock City Coffee.

Were you one of the folks that put in for a moose permit for the 2018 moose hunting season? Or do you know someone who did? Now’s your chance to see if you got one, and to celebrate all things moose while you’re at it, with the Skowhegan Moose Festival and Moose Lottery Drawing, set for Friday through Sunday at the Skowhegan Fairgrounds, with activities including vendors, wild game and beer pairings, a moose calling contest, and, of course, the drawing, at 2 p.m. Saturday. Also this weekend, there’s the Belfast Has Pride Parade and Festival, set for Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. throughout downtown Belfast; get your rainbows on and celebrate Midcoast pride. And, on Sunday, in Portland there’s the 45th annual Old Port Fest, a full day of music, kid’s activities, craft and food vendors, a parade and more; a full schedule can be found online at Portland Downtown.

For your viewing pleasure this weekend, on TV, “Marvel’s Cloak and Dagger” premieres on the Freeform channel, while on Netflix, there’s the two-hour season finale of “Sense8,” and two episodes of “My Guest Needs No Introduction” with David Letterman — an interview with Howard Stern, and then a bonus interview with Jerry Seinfeld. The new news-comedy series “The Break,” with so-hot-right-now comic Michelle Wolf, is also on Netflix (new episodes every Sunday), as is the true crime series “The Staircase.” In theaters, the hotly anticipated horror flick “Hereditary” hits screens nationwide.