The Weekender, May 18-20: All the fabulousness that’s fit to print

In Bangor on Friday night, it’s night one of two nights of the Twirly Whirly Burly-Q burlesque show, 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Bangor Opera House, and there’s the monthly Bangor Contradance, 8 p.m. at the Unitarian Universalist Church. Elsewhere that evening, take your pick from the Junkyard Cats at Paddy Murphy’s, Allison Bankston and Hippie Soup at Nocturnem Drafthaus, Stesha Cano at Black Bear Brewing in Bangor, or Chris Ross and the North at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, there’s Piedmont at Paddy’s, Adam Babcock at Nocturnem, Wyatt Jenkins at the Sea Dog, and the Ian Black Band at the Downunder Club at Seasons.

On Friday night in Portland, recent “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars” winner Trixie Mattel plays a show at the State Theatre, while comedian Rich Vos is at Empire, comedian Gina Yashere is at Space Gallery, the Maine Dead Project is at Portland House of Music, local rock bands Johnny Cremains, Le Yikes Surf Club and Cushing are at Geno’s, and The The Band Band (a band covering the music of, you guessed it, The Band) at One Longfellow Square. On Saturday, songwriter Danielle Nicole is at Empire, Phish cover band Pardon Me Doug is at Portland House of Music, Messthetics, Minibeast and Mouth Washington are at Space Gallery, Keep Flying, the Long Year, Real Talk and Secrets You Can’t Keep are at Geno’s, and comedian Bob Marley does two shows at One Longfellow.

There’s a really fantastic event kicking off its inaugural year in Bar Harbor this weekend: the first ever Abbe Museum Indian Market, a weekend of Native American art and culture from 40 different nations from across North America. In addition to fabulous weaving, woodworking, jewelry, beadwork, pottery, textiles and more on display, there’s also a fashion show, film festival, storytelling, dancing, music and a comedy show. Events are set for Friday through Monday; a full schedule of activities is available at the Abbe Museum website.

Also, this weekend is the annual All Roads Music Festival, a gathering of bands and artists from all over Maine, who on Saturday will descend upon scenic, beautiful Belfast for a full day and night of shows. It’s probably the best opportunity you’ll get all year to check out a huge cross section of Maine’s music scene. Tickets are $25 for a regular pass or $40 for a VIP pass; get them online (and a schedule) at allroadsmusicfest.org.

For a laid-back, family-friendly option for the weekend, try the annual Bug Light Kite Festival, set for 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at Bug Light in South Portland. Kite flyers from all over southern Maine get together and, well, fly kites. It’s free. It’s fun. It’s pretty. Bring a picnic. What’s not to love?

And finally, this weekend there are two big premieres: “Deadpool 2” is in theaters, and omg, the ROYAL WEDDING between Prince Harry and Meghan Markle is on at 4 a.m. EST on Friday! Rebroadcasts certainly to follow. Hey, I’m not judging. I want to see what her dress looks like too.