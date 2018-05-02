Stephen King-themed Hulu series ‘Castle Rock’ gets release date, new trailer

After more than a year of waiting, the highly anticipated new TV series on Hulu, “Castle Rock,” finally has a release date: July 25, 2018, with new episodes set to drop each Wednesday for ten weeks in total.

Hulu dropped the release date along with a new, more fully fleshed out trailer, today. The show reportedly began filming in August 2017 in Massachusetts, which often serves as a stand-in for Maine.

“Castle Rock,” announced in February 2017, will, as producer J.J. Abrams put it in a press release at that time, “combine the mythological scale and intimate character storytelling of King’s best-loved works, weaving an epic saga of darkness and light, played out on a few square miles of Maine woodland.” Each season will reportedly feature a self-contained story about Castle Rock, the fictional Maine town that’s the setting for a number of King works, including “Needful Things” and “The Dead Zone.”

Will you be watching? You know I will be.