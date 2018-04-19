Friar’s Brewhouse Tap Room in Bucksport is now open

About two months after longtime downtown Bangor eatery Friar’s Bakehouse closed, the friars — Brothers Don and Ken — have opened their new venture in Bucksport.

The Friar’s Brewhouse Tap Room quietly opened on Wednesday at its new location at 84A Main Street in Bucksport, in a recently renovated spot overlooking the Penobscot River. The brothers have spent the past six months fixing up the space, which formerly housed a hair salon. This summer they plan to construct a small patio for outdoor seating.

The Brewhouse will serve the Friar’s Belgian-style craft beer, including popular favorites like its Whoopie Pie Porter and Monstery Ale. There will also be a selection of pan-European dishes, ranging from cheese and charcuterie boards, salads and paninis to items like Raclette, a Swiss-style cheese that is cooked until bubbling on a small grill and the scraped onto boiled potatoes, pickles and cured meats, and Dutch babies, a German-American dish that’s kind of like a cast-iron pancake — it puffs up like a popover, and is filled with things like bleu cheese, pecans, pears and other sweet and savory items. Specialty desserts will round out the menu.

Friar’s Brewhouse will be open this week from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday and Friday. Next week it will begin its regular operating schedule of 3 to 8 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays. For more information, like it on Facebook.