The Weekender, April 6-8: Beer, ballet, burlesque and more

On Friday night in Bangor, it’s the grand opening of the new downtown location for Black Bear Brewing, with musical guests the Napper Tandies. Elsewhere, psych rockers Hunter are at Paddy Murphy’s, Bill Barnes Jazz is at Nocturnem, rockers OneSixtyOne are at the Sea Dog, country rockers OverTime and Austin Martin are at the Downunder Club, and up in Orono, chanteuse Stesha Cano is at Woodman’s. On Saturday, “A Day In The Life,” a Beatles tribute show, is set for 4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and 2 p.m. Sunday at the Bangor Opera House. There’s also the annual Vaudeville Variety Show at 7 p.m. at the Union Street Brick Church, the Tune Squad at Paddy’s, the Jacob Smalley Band at the Downunder Club, and a contradance at 8 p.m. at the Keith Anderson Community Center in Orono. On Sunday, there’s the Bangor Symphony Orchestra’s next concert, featuring works by Mozart and Beethoven, at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Down in Portland, it’s First Friday Art Walk night, with loads to see throughout town. Later that night, there’s music from When Particles Collide and Body Electric at Bayside Bowl, reggae and ska bands El Grande, Monark Lisa and A Mighty Lion at Portland House of Music, The Worst, Color Hex, Motherhood and Dirty Love are at Geno’s, and the Kesho Wazo Youth Art Collective at the Space Gallery. On Saturday, songwriters Caitlyn Smith and Andrea Davidson are at Port City Music Hall, local legends the Superhero Lady Armwrestlers of Portland do their thing at Portland House of Music, rockers Fozzy (featuring WWE wrestler Chris Jericho!) are at Aura, the Beatles tribute act Studio Two is at One Longfellow Square, Five of the Eyes, the Great North and the Long Year are at Geno’s, Nuclear Bootz and the Bumbling Woohas are at the Apohadion Theatre, and local bands Quad, Pray for Sound, Wess Meets West and This World Has Bees are at Empire. On Sunday, The Mallett Brothers Band are joined by Phish drummer Jon Fishman, and Dead Winter Carpenters, at Port City Music Hall, while the Suicide Girls Blackheart Burlesque tour makes a stop at the State Theatre.

On the midcoast, on Friday night there’s the monthly Belfast contra dance at 8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall on High Street; there’s also Cold Comfort Theatre’s festival of one-act plays, 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at UMaine’s Hutchinson Center. In Rockland, songwriter Joshua Davis is at the Strand Theatre, and songwriter Sissy Brown is at Rock City Coffee. On Saturday afternoon, the Barn Arts Collective’s puppet show “Real Kid” is set for 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Strand Theatre in Rockland. That evening, world music and dance ensemble Libana performs at 7:30 p.m. at the John Street Methodist Church in Camden, while the Pinwheel Brothers are at Rock City Coffee, and the Shizzle are at Myrtle Street Tavern, also in Rockland. On Sunday, Bangor Ballet performs selections from “Sleeping Beauty” and “Swan Lake” at the Crosby Center in Belfast.

Also on the midcoast this weekend is the next big canoe and kayak race in Maine: the Passagassawaukeag River Race. Registration starts at 8:30 a.m. at Littlefield Farm on Savage Road in Waldo. Cost is $20 per person. The race starts at 11 a.m. and passes through class I and II rapids. There’s supposed to be brisk sunshine and loads of high water. For more information, visit the Waldo County YMCA website.

On TV this weekend, the premiere of season two of perhaps the weirdest superhero movie or show ever, FX’s “Legion,” already aired this week but can be watched on various platforms this week. The premiere of Tracy Morgan and Tiffany Haddish’s new show “The Last OG” is also on TBS this week. On Sunday, Starz premieres a lavish new miniseries adaptation of Edwardian romance novel “Howard’s End.” And in theaters, the movies “Blockers” and “Chappaquiddick” open this weekend.