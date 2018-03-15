Brewer High student makes music video for song about gun violence in schools

Brewer High School senior Robben Harris wrote and released on Tuesday a song and accompanying music video about something that he and students around the country are outraged over: gun violence in schools.

“I’m just a kid / why don’t you care about me? / There’s kids dying and you’re thriving,” raps Harris in the song.

“School Shooter,” featuring Harris rapping and produced by Adam Strang, was released on the heels of March For Our Lives, a nationwide effort by high school students, with thousands of students across the country walking out of class at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 14, to honor the victims of the Parkland school shooting, and to demand action on gun violence.

Many of Maine’s schools postponed their marches on Wednesday due to the massive amount of snow that fell statewide on Tuesday and Wednesday, though a number of schools in York and Cumberland counties still held theirs. Bangor area walkouts have been rescheduled to 10 a.m. on Friday.

At Brewer High School, Harris is active in Brewer Youth Theatre, and last weekend was named to All Festival Cast at the regional Maine Drama Festival, according to his drama instructor, Rich Kimball. He plans to attend college in New York this fall, studying music. His parents are Brady Harris and Heather MacLeod, both music teachers in Brewer schools.