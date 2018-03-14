David Byrne will bring his ‘American Utopia’ tour to Portland

David Byrne, the legendary former frontman for the Talking Heads and longtime solo and collaborative artist, has added a number of dates to his already-extensive world tour, including a stop this September at Merrill Auditorium in Portland.

The American Utopia tour, featuring guest artist Tune-Yards, will stop at Merrill on Tuesday, Sept. 11. Tickets for the show, which start at $60, go on sale this Friday, March 16, via Ticketmaster.

Byrne’s seventh solo album, “American Utopia,” came out this month. It’s his first release since his 2012 collaboration with St. Vincent, “Love This Giant.” Over a career that spans more than 40 years, including more than 15 years with the Talking Heads, Byrne has collaborated with countless acclaimed artists, from Brian Eno and Fatboy Slim, to choreographer Twyla Tharp and avant-garde theater director Robert Wilson. He’s won an Oscar and an Emmy, and is an activist for cycling in cities, instead of using cars to get around.

Joining Byrne in Portland will be acclaimed singer-songwriter and composer Tune-Yards, a.k.a. Merrill Garbus, whose fourth album, “I Can Feel You Creep Into My Private Life,” came out in January of this year.