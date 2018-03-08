The Weekender, March 9-11: No rest for the wicked

You thought winter was over, didn’t you? You thought because it was a balmy 40 degrees for most of last week we were all good, huh? Well, you were WRONG, pal! It ain’t over ’til the last nasty, muddy snowbank has disappeared, and the last post-shoveling ibuprofen has been swallowed.

This weekend in Bangor, on Friday night there’s a 7 p.m. screening of “The Wizard of Oz” at the Bangor Arts Exchange, and later on, Queen City Sound System plays vinyl at Nocturnem Drafthaus, the Junkyard Cats are at Paddy Murphy’s, and Midnight Rose is at the Sea Dog. On Saturday, Maine legends Rustic Overtones perform at the Bangor Arts Exchange, bluesman Dave Mello is at Nocturnem, the Adam Babcock Band is at Paddy’s, the Jacob Smalley Band is at Sea Dog, and up in Orono, there’s a contradance at 7:30 p.m. at the Keith Anderson Community Center. On Sunday, “Cirque Eloize: Saloon,” a cirque-style performance, is set for 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts.

Down in Portland, on Friday night it’s night one of two nights of jam band favorites the Disco Biscuits at the State Theatre. Elsewhere, Brett Dennan and Dean Lewis are at Port City Music Hall, songwriter Trevor Hall is at Aura, Orquesto Primo Cubano plays at Portland House of Music, the Organically Good Trio is at Bayside Bowl, Maine rockers Manic Abraxas, Witchkiss, Undercliff and Objet are at Geno’s, and Host, Jared Fairfield and Janane Tripp are at the Apohadion.

On Saturday, the legendary Ladysmith Black Mambazo is at Merrill Auditorium, bluegrass band Parsonsfield is at One Longfellow Square, Amos Libby and friends play songs from southern Sicily at the Apohadion, and the Blues Prophets, the Outerspace Band and Andrea Re at Portland House of Music. There’s also some great local rock, including Raise Your Fist, CJ3 and Joppa Road at Empire, Lux Lives, Gamma Goochies, the English Muffins and Demon Seeds at Bayside Bowl, and metal from Obsidian Tongue, Ancalagon and Angel Morgue at Geno’s.

On the Midcoast, on Friday night there’s a James Bond-themed cocktail party at 5 p.m. at the Strand in Rockland, followed by a 7 p.m. screening of the 2006 “Casino Royale,” with proceeds benefiting Coastal Children’s Museum. Also in Rockland, there’s songwriters Vanille Debray and Cole Barbour at Rock City Coffee. On Saturday, Chris Ross and the North are at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, while folksinger Hillie Bills is at Rock City Coffee, and Stesha Cano is at Rock Harbor Brewing in Rockland. On Sunday, there’s a 3 p.m. screening of the 1923 silent film “Safety Last!” with live music performed by Mark Tipton and Les Sorciers Perdu, at the Strand Theatre in Rockland.

On various sized screens this weekend, on Netflix season two of Marvel series “Jessica Jones” premieres, as does season three of “Love,” and the third episode of David Letterman’s “My Next Guest Needs No Introduction” with Malala Youfsazi. On Amazon, “Sneaky Pete” season two premieres. In movie theaters, “A Wrinkle in Time” hits the big screen.