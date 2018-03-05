Here’s what Bangor Mall Cinemas’ comfy new seats look like

Bangor, Big Screen
By

Photo courtesy Bangor Mall Cinemas

Bangor Mall Cinemas is more than halfway done with the remodel of its entire facility and expects to complete the whole theater by the summer.

The Stillwater Avenue theater announced last year that it would replace all the seating in all ten theaters with recliners. The seats are electric-powered, oversized lounge chairs equipped with extendable footrests and cup holders. Five of the theaters are already complete, and the other five will be completed in the next three months.

New flooring and carpeting will also be installed throughout the cinema.

Upcoming major Hollywood releases include “A Wrinkle in Time” on March 9, “Avengers: Infinity War” on April 27, “The Untitled Deadpool Sequel” on May 18, and “Solo: A Star Wars Story” on May 25.

Emily Burnham

