Three-day metal fest in Bangor to feature Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie

Waterfront Concerts announced on Monday morning the first-ever Impact Music Festival, a three-day festival of heavy metal and hard rock bands, set for July 27, 28 and 29 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Three-day tickets start at $139 and go on sale on Friday, March 9 via Ticketmaster.

Twenty six bands and artists will take the stage over the weekend. The lineup is:

Friday, July 27

Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death

Saturday, July 28

Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets of Rage, Three Days Grace, Black Label Society, Gojira, Trivium, Hollywood Undead, Corrosion of Conformity, Powerman 5000, Emmure and Bad Omens

Sunday, July 29

Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Underoath, Of Mice and Men, P.O.D., Baroness, Attila, We Came As Romans, Pallbearer and Miss May I

The Impact Music Festival replaces the Rise Above Fest, which for four years, in collaboration with Shaun Morgan from the band Seether, brought metal bands to Bangor and benefited the organization Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. The Impact Fest will benefit Music Matters, a Maine-based nonprofit organization focused on mental health awareness, education and suicide prevention.

Waterfront Concerts will offer Metal Camp, a camping and shuttle package, as an addition to tickets. More ticket purchasing options will be announced later in the spring.