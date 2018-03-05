Three-day metal fest in Bangor to feature Slayer, Avenged Sevenfold, Rob Zombie

Bangor, Concerts, , , ,
By

Avenged Sevenfold. Photo courtesy Waterfront Concerts.

Waterfront Concerts announced on Monday morning the first-ever Impact Music Festival, a three-day festival of heavy metal and hard rock bands, set for July 27, 28 and 29 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Three-day tickets start at $139 and go on sale on Friday, March 9 via Ticketmaster.

Twenty six bands and artists will take the stage over the weekend. The lineup is:

Friday, July 27
Slayer, Lamb of God, Anthrax, Testament and Napalm Death

Saturday, July 28
Avenged Sevenfold, Prophets of Rage, Three Days Grace, Black Label Society, Gojira, Trivium, Hollywood Undead, Corrosion of Conformity, Powerman 5000, Emmure and Bad Omens

Sunday, July 29
Rob Zombie, Marilyn Manson, Underoath, Of Mice and Men, P.O.D., Baroness, Attila, We Came As Romans, Pallbearer and Miss May I

The Impact Music Festival replaces the Rise Above Fest, which for four years, in collaboration with Shaun Morgan from the band Seether, brought metal bands to Bangor and benefited the organization Suicide Awareness Voices of Education. The Impact Fest will benefit Music Matters, a Maine-based nonprofit organization focused on mental health awareness, education and suicide prevention.

Waterfront Concerts will offer Metal Camp, a camping and shuttle package, as an addition to tickets. More ticket purchasing options will be announced later in the spring.

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.