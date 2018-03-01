The Weekender, March 2-4: Rolling out the red carpet

In Bangor on Saturday, take your pick from either improv troupe The Focus Group at 8 p.m. at the Bangor Arts Exchange, the Bill Barnes Trio at Nocturnem Drafthaus, or up in Orono, Sassquatch at Black Bear Brewing Company, and Phosphenes and the Orchids at Woodman’s. On Saturday, the annual Bangor On Tap beer festival is set for the Cross Insurance Center, with three-hour sessions set for 1 and 6 p.m.; tickets are $35. That evening, there’s the Bangor Bellydance Extravaganza, set for 7 p.m. at the Bangor Arts Exchange; the Tune Squad is at Paddy Murphy’s, Married with Chitlins is at Nocturnem, Rock Revelation is at the Penobscot Pourhouse, and country rock band the Uncrowned Kings at the Downunder Club is at Seasons.

Portland this weekend is jam-packed with fun — not least because the second annual Sunaana Festival is set for Friday and Saturday at Thompson’s Point, featuring two days of music and beer from both New England and from Iceland. For a full schedule, click here.

Also on Friday night in Portland it’s night one of two nights of Go Big For Hunger, featuring a who’s who of local funk, r&b and jam artists guesting with New Orleans legend Cyril Neville, at Portland House of Music, benefiting local hunger relief. Elsewhere, Soja and My Name Is Bear are at the State Theatre, Big Wild, Daktyl and White Cliffs are at Port City Music Hall, bluesman James Montgomery is at One Longfellow Square, and at Geno’s, there’s some super heavy metal with Feral, Diabolical Scheme, Ripfence and Scrotal Tear. On Saturday, there’s J. Boog, Jesse Royal and Etana at Aura; the Low Anthem, Mega Bog and Greg Jamie at the Space Gallery; Wait, Harbor Lights and Cape Cannons at Geno’s, and Romanian quartet Mierlita at Mayo Street Arts. Sunday also happens to be a jam-packed day, including metal legends Killswitch Engage, Anthrax and Havok at the State Theatre, jam band hero Melvin Seals and JGB at Port City, cult favorite Jonathan Richman at the Space Gallery, and at the Apohadion Theatre, the bizarre and wonderful Everything Is Terrible brings its fountain of VHS weirdness.

Midcoastally speaking, on Friday night, there’s the monthly Belfast Flying Shoes Contradance at the American Legion Hall, while on Saturday, West African band Tal National, one of the most entertaining live performances you’ll ever see, is at the Strand Theatre in Rockland. Elsewhere in Rockland that night, the Barbour Clarke Duo is at Rock City Coffee, and the Midnight Riders are at the Myrtle Street Tavern.

Finally, Sunday night is Oscar night. Have you seen many of the nominated films this year? Or are you just in it for the jokes and the dresses? Either way, you can either stay in to watch, or you can attend one of several fun public events around the state, including in Bar Harbor, where Reel Pizza hosts its annual Oscar Party, beginning at 6:30 p.m., with hilarious hosts, a costume contest and prizes for most correct Oscar ballot. Proceeds benefit the Jesup Memorial Library. In Rockland, the Strand Theatre also hosts an Oscar Party, with guests encouraged to dress up and enjoy a glass of bubbly. Fun starts at 7:30 p.m.