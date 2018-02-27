A capella group Pentatonix coming to Bangor this summer

Pentatonix, the Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum selling a capella group, will make a stop at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor on its 2018 Summer Tour. The show is set for Thursday, Aug. 30, and tickets, starting at $25, go on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, March 9.

Pentatonix (also called PTX) shot to fame in 2011 after it appeared on the singing competition show “The Sing Off,” followed by viral YouTube videos of the group singing popular songs. Pentatonix will release its seventh album, “PTX Presents: Top Pop, Vol. I” on April 13 via RCA Records, featuring 11 PTX-curated modern pop performances, including an arrangement of Camila Cabello’s “Havana.”

Other pop concerts set for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer include Kidz Bop Live on June 3 and Imagine Dragons on June 8. For more information, visit waterfrontconcerts.com.