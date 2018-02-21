Jam band Dispatch to play July concert at Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Dispatch, the New England-based jam band who for more than 20 years has been a favorite among several generations of college students, will play at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer, with guest artists Rebelution, Stephen Marley and Raye Zaragoza.

The show, set for Saturday, July 14, comes after Dispatch’s 2017 album, “America, Location 12,” its first new album in five years and one of its highest Billboard chart yet, debuting at number 80 on the charts, with lead single “Only the Wild Ones” reaching number eight on adult contemporary charts. The band’s late 1990s albums “Bang Bang” and “Four Day Trials” remain popular among jam band fans, especially their hit single “The General,” which has had more than 25 million plays on Spotify.

Joining Dispatch will be Rebelution, a popular reggae band from California; Stephen Marley, one of the many sons of Bob Marley and an acclaimed reggae artist in his own right; and political folk singer Raye Zaragoza.

Tickets for the July concert go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 2 via Ticketmaster, and general admission tickets start at $46. A presale begins on Feb. 26 with the code DISPATCH2018.