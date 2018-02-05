Travis Tritt and other country, Southern rock stars coming to Bangor this summer

The Southern Uprising Tour will make a stop at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor this summer, featuring three country and Southern rock acts.

Travis Tritt, the Charlie Daniels Band, and the Marshall Tucker Band will perform on Saturday, July 7 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets start at $20 and go on sale on Friday, Feb. 9 via Ticketmaster.

Travis Tritt has a nearly 30-year career in country music, with top hits including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” “Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” “Best of Intentions” and “It’s a Great Day To Be Alive.” He’s also had a successful career as an actor on TV and in movies.

The Charlie Daniels Band is best known for the number one crossover country hit, “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” as well as 1980s hits like “In America.” They last played in Bangor in 2010, with Lynyrd Skynyrd. Southern rockers the Marshall Tucker Band had a major hit in 1973 with the song “Can’t You See.”

Other recently announced Waterfront Concerts in Bangor include Jason Aldean on May 27, Foreigner and Whitesnake on June 15, Keith Urban on Aug. 5 and Kenny Chesney on Aug 16.