The Weekender, Feb. 2-4: The most super of Super Bowl weekends

On Friday night in the Bangor area, there’s Bangor Pecha Kucha set for 6 p.m. at Coespace, Maine favorites the Mallett Brothers Band play at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while pop country singer Chris Young performs with Kane Brown at the Cross Insurance Center. Elsewhere, Jordan Kaulback is at Paddy Murphy’s, Bill Barnes Jazz Trio is at Nocturnem Drafthaus, and Improv Acadia hosts a night of local improv comedy at 8 p.m. at 51 Main St. in downtown. Up in Orono, Livid Orange plays at Woodman’s, and singer-songwriter Andrew Bailie is at Black Bear Brewing. On Saturday, it’s Bangor Humanities Day, with an afternoon of cultural offerings including Irish music, a workshop on oral history, a poetry reading and guided tours of the University of Maine Museum of Art; a full schedule can be found here. That night, Rock Revelation is at Downunder Club at Seasons, the Scolded Dogs are at Paddy’s, and Stesha Cano is at Nocturnem.

In Portland, Friday brings your monthly art walk, from 5 to 9 p.m. Later that evening, The Wood Brothers and the Stray Birds are at State Theatre, Mystic Bowie’s Talking Dreads plays reggae at Portland House of Music, there’s First Friday comedy followed by Throwback Night at Empire, and there’s a sold-out show from Le Vent du Nord at One Longfellow Square. Elsewhere, Akela Moon and Clara and the Grumps are at Bayside Bowl, Josephine County, Okbari and the Evan King Group play at Blue, and local bands Superorder, Color Hex and Knife Worship are at Geno’s Rock Club. On Saturday, the Black Veil Brides, Asking Alexandria and Crown the Empire are at the State Theatre, King Kyote, Troy Ramey and Joel Thetford play at Empire, it’s Somali Culture Night at the Space Gallery, the Michael Beling Ensemble, Scott Kiefner Trio and YEAHMAN are at Blue, and Apollyon, Hell Bent, Exclave and Magog are at Geno’s.

Friday night in Midcoast Maine brings a wealth of entertainment, including the monthly Belfast Contradance at 8 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, jam band Fule’s Gold at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, Dave Morrison’s Poetry Rocks, an evening of live music and poetry, at the Camden Opera House, singer-songwriter Vance Gilbert at the Strand Theatre in Rockland, and songwriter Tom Albury at Rock City Coffee, also in Rockland.

It’s also the first weekend of Camden Winterfest, with all sorts of fun set for Saturday and Sunday, including an ice carving celebration from noon to 4 p.m. at the Camden Library, a polar plunge at 2:30 in Camden Harbor, and on Sunday morning, a freestyle ski and snowboard exhibition from 9 a.m. to noon at the Camden Snowbowl.

Movies more your thing this weekend? Bangor Mall Cinemas has “The Post” and “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri,” while Spotlight Cinemas offers up both “I, Tonya” and “The Shape of Water,” as well as “The Post.” Railroad Square Cinemas in Waterville has “I, Tonya,” “The Shape of Water,” “Call Me By Your Name,” “Phantom Thread” and “Darkest Hour,” and Reel Pizza in Bar Harbor has “Three Billboards.” At the Grand Theatre in Ellsworth, there are three installments of the Banff Mountain Film Festival, screening Friday, Saturday and Sunday. On streaming services this weekend, the next installment of “My Next Guest” with David Letterman goes up on Netflix, and the “2 Dope Queens” comedy special hits HBO.

There’s also a little thing called the Super Bowl, set for this Sunday, in which some team called the New England Patriots take on what I believe are the Philadelphia Eagles? Something like that? I kid. Of course I know that the Super Bowl is a thing, and that it’s this weekend. I’m gonna eat some nachos. Go sports!