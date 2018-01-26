‘Doctor Sleep,’ sequel to Stephen King’s ‘The Shining,’ is headed to the big screen

Warner Brothers studios announced today that a film adaptation of Stephen King’s 2013 book “Doctor Sleep” has been greenlit for production, though no release date has been set.

“Doctor Sleep” will be directed by Mike Flanagan, who most recently helmed the well-received adaptation of King’s “Gerald’s Game,” distributed by Netflix. Flanagan also directed horror films “Oculus,” “Hush” and “Before I Wake.” Flanagan will rewrite the script, which was originally adapted by Akiva Goldsman, the screenwriter who also wrote the poorly-reviewed adaptation of King’s “The Dark Tower.”

“Doctor Sleep” tells the story of Danny Torrance from “The Shining,” 30 years after the events of that book. Torrance, now in his 40s, is an alcoholic drifter unable to cope with his “shining” gifts. When he develops a psychic connection with a young girl who shares his abilities, things begin to change rapidly — and not necessarily for the better.