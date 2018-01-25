The Weekender, Jan. 26-28: Once in a blue moon… and there’s a blue moon this week!

This weekend in Bangor, on Friday night, local rockers Wait, They Called Me Legion and Earthwyrm perform at the Bangor Arts Exchange, while singer Stesha Cano is at the Sea Dog, Little Rodeo is at Woodman’s in Orono, and One Sixty One is at Black Bear Brewing, also in Orono. For comedy lovers, Improv Acadia performs two shows at Penobscot Theatre’s rehearsal studio at 8 p.m., on both Friday and Saturday. On Saturday, Salty Dog is at Paddy Murphy’s, the Allison Ames Band is at the Sea Dog, the Jacob Smalley Band performs at the Downunder Club at Seasons, and local bands Livid Orange and Phosphenes play at the Boomhouse in Old Town. There’s also comedian Christopher Titus, 8 p.m. at the Gracie Theatre at Husson.

In theater and performing arts, in the Bangor area, True North Theatre premieres “The Lion in Winter” on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Old St. Mary’s on Main Street in Orono, while on Sunday, the Bangor Symphony Orchestra performs at 3 p.m. at the Collins Center for the Arts. In Portland, modern dance piece “After the Curtain” from Travis Wall’s Shaping Sound will be performed at Merrill Auditorium on Friday, and Portland Stage premieres its production of the theatrical adaptation of “Babette’s Feast,” at their theater on Forest Avenue, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Speaking of Portland, on Friday night, take your pick from either Max Creek and People Skills at Port City Music Hall, Sleigh Bells and Anna Lombard at Aura, Strange Machines and Harsh Armadillos at Portland House of Music, or big local bill featuring David Harris, Alicia Marie Phelps, Yeahman and Top Brahmen at Empire. There’s also the Portland Culture Exchange showcase at One Longfellow Square, featuring a whole host of local musicians. On Saturday, there’s a sold-out show from Justin Furstenfeld at Port City Music Hall, there’s pop jazz trumpeter Chris Botti at Merrill Auditorium, there’s Wolf and the Working Dead at Portland House of Music, there’s another huge bill of bands including Tigerman Woah, Lenny Lashley, Jesse Ahearn and Roots Rock Rebels and Willy Mason at Empire, and Katie Matzell and Dominic Lavoie perform at One Longfellow Square.

On the coast, Friday night brings the legendary Mavis Staples at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, Maine favorites the Mallett Brothers Band at the Unity College Center for the Performing Arts, and bluegrass ensemble the Five Star Potluckers at Rock City Coffee in Rockland. On Saturday, there’s the annual Snowed In dance party at Three Tides in Belfast, with DJs Ian Hammond and Matty T.

Oscar nominees were announced on Tuesday, and you’ve got plenty of chances to see lots of those films this weekend, all throughout the state. Railroad Square Cinemas in Waterville has four Oscar contenders, including “Phantom Thread,” “Darkest Hour,” “The Shape of Water” and “Call Me By Your Name.” “The Shape of Water” is also at the Strand Theatre in Rockland and the Colonial Theatre in Belfast, the latter of which also has “Darkest Hour.” “The Florida Project” is at Reel Pizza Cinerama in Bar Harbor, “Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri” is at Bangor Mall Cinemas, and “The Post” at Spotlight Cinemas in Orono. And, if you missed it in theaters the first time around, The Grand Theatre in Ellsworth screens “IT” at 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.

On TV, there are all kinds of premieres this week, including premiere episodes of “Drunk History” and “Another Period” on Comedy Central; the National Lampoon biopic movie “A Futile and Stupid Gesture” and the second season of “One Day At A Time,” both on Netflix, and the first episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race All-Stars: Season 3” on VH1. Netflix also premiered a wonderful standup special by comedian Todd Glass this week, which I personally loved and highly recommend.

Looking for something more outdoorsy to do? On Friday night there’s a free Blue Moon snowshoe or hike, 5 to 8 p.m. starting at the trailhead on Copeland Hill Road in Holden, with a bonfire and hot dog roast following. Technically, the blue moon is full on Wednesday (that means two full moons in a month, FYI), but the moon will be plenty bright this weekend as well. On Saturday, there’s Winter Fun Day at Hirundo Wildlife Refuge in West Old Town, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.; all sorts of winter activities, competitions and nature programming for the whole family. Admission is $15 at the gates.