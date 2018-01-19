Maine band the Ghost of Paul Revere to appear on ‘Conan’ on next week

Maine band The Ghost of Paul Revere will make its national television debut next week on the Wednesday, Jan. 24 episode of “Conan.” The show airs at 11 p.m. on TBS.

The Ghost of Paul Revere is currently in the midst of a national tour from Bar Harbor to Colorado and back. The band will travel for one night only to Los Angeles to shoot its appearance and play a show with fellow Maine singer-songwriter Zach Jones, who is now based in California.

The Ghost of Paul Revere, comprised of Griffin Sherry, Max Davis and Sean McCarthy, is a “holler folk” band formed in 2011 by the three childhood friends, who all grew up in the York County town of Buxton. They have released three albums, including the 2013 EP “North,” the 2014 full-length “Believe,” and 2017’s “Monarch,” showcasing their passionate, harmonic, foot-stompin’ take on contemporary Americana music.

The band plays on Friday, Jan. 19 at the Criterion Theatre in Bar Harbor, on Jan. 20 at Sugarloaf Ski Resort in Carrabassett Valley, and on Feb. 8 at the Camden Opera House.