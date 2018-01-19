Three country stars coming to Bangor this year

Waterfront Concerts announced on Friday that this year’s Country Megaticket — a deal through LiveNation in which one ticket gets you three concerts at one venue — will be featured at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion this summer.

Jason Aldean will play on Sunday, May 27; Keith Urban on Sunday, Aug. 5 and Kenny Chesney on Thursday, Aug. 15. The Country Megaticket three-show package goes on sale via Ticketmaster on Friday, Jan. 26. Prices start at $125. Single show tickets will go on sale later in the year.

It will be Jason Aldean’s third appearance on the Bangor Waterfront. The singer is known for his five platinum or multi-platinum albums, including 2010’s “My Kinda Party,” and radio hits like “Dirt Road Anthem” and “Burnin’ It Down.” Aldean expects to release a new album by the end of the year. He’ll be joined at his May concert by Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina.

Keith Urban will make his second appearance on in Bangor, after playing her in 2012. New Zealand-born, Australian-bred Urban is a multi-platinum country artist who has released ten albums, with an eleventh, “Graffiti U,” set to come out sometime this spring or early summer. He’ll be joined at his August concert by Grammy-nominated country singer Kelsea Ballerini.

Kenny Chesney is also no stranger to Bangor — his 2018 show will mark his third appearance at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Chesney is a multi-platinum recording artist and one of the biggest-selling touring acts of all time, finding legions of fans for his country-fied take on the tropical party vibe of Jimmy Buffett. Opening for Chesney in Bangor will be Old Dominion.

More concerts in Bangor will be announced in the coming weeks.