Keith Urban to play Bangor Waterfront concert this summer

Bangor, Concerts
By

Country star Keith Urban will play a concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 5, with guest Kelsea Ballerini.

On sale dates for tickets and prices will be announced in the coming days.

New Zealand-born, Australian-bred Keith Urban is a multi-platinum country artist who has released ten albums, with an eleventh, “Graffiti U,” set to come out sometime this spring or early summer. Urban was a judge for three seasons on “American Idol,” and since 2006 has been married to the actress Nicole Kidman.

Emily Burnham

About Emily Burnham

Emily Burnham is a Maine native, UMaine graduate, proud Bangorian and a writer and editor for Bangor Metro Magazine, the Weekly and the Bangor Daily News, where she's worked since 2004. She reports on everything from local bands to local food to all the cool things going on in the Greater Bangor area. In her quest for stories, she's seen countless concerts and plays, been lobster fishing, interviewed celebrities, hung out with water buffalo and played in a ukulele orchestra. She's interested in everything that happens in Maine. Albums for review are accepted digitally only; please no CDs.