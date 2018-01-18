Keith Urban to play Bangor Waterfront concert this summer

Country star Keith Urban will play a concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion on Sunday, Aug. 5, with guest Kelsea Ballerini.

On sale dates for tickets and prices will be announced in the coming days.

New Zealand-born, Australian-bred Keith Urban is a multi-platinum country artist who has released ten albums, with an eleventh, “Graffiti U,” set to come out sometime this spring or early summer. Urban was a judge for three seasons on “American Idol,” and since 2006 has been married to the actress Nicole Kidman.