Kidz Bop Live set for June concert at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion

Photo from Kidz Bop Facebook/facebook.com/kidzbop

Waterfront Concerts announced today the next concert set for the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor: Kidz Bop Live, a touring show featuring the kid singers from the wildly popular “Kidz Bop” series of albums, the 37th edition of which comes out this Friday.

The concert is set for Sunday, June 3 at the Darling’s Waterfront Pavilion. Tickets, which start at $20, go on sale on Friday, January 19 via Ticketmaster.

Kidz Bop is a series of compilation albums featuring children performing edited, cleaned-up versions of popular songs. Since the first album came out in 2000, the series has sold more than 16 million copies. Since 2014, a popular touring show has visited large venues across the country.Z endaya, a popular young actress and singer, is the most famous of the Kidz Bop alumni.

More Waterfront Concert announcements are coming in the next few days. For the summer 2018 season, the first concert was announced last month, featuring Foreigner, Whitesnake and the Jason Bonham Led Zeppelin Experience on June 15.

