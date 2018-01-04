While Maine gets slammed with snow, folks down South got a whopping three inches or less

One of the things we’re very proud of here in Maine is our hardiness when it comes to cold weather and snow and ice. We can drive in it. We can shovel it. We can be outside in it for hours. This is Maine. We’re prepared.

Which is why we hope you’ll permit us a bit of schadenfreude when we see photos of people in the Southern U.S. flailing helplessly about as an inch or less of snow falls on the ground. “Bah!” we say. “You silly people, with your bald tires and lack of proper outerwear, thinking 35 degrees is cold! YOU DON’T KNOW NOTHIN’!”

To be real for a second, yes, we know it can be really dangerous in parts of the world unaccustomed to cold weather, and it’s not their fault they don’t know how to deal with it, and with climate change (which is a real thing) making odd events like this more and more likely, well, we can’t laugh for long. But let’s laugh for just moment right now, shall we?

First off: South Carolina. Look at this cute kid, sledding down a hill, being chased by this cute dog. She’s on a boogie board. Not a sled. ‘Nuff said. Also, love that the caption here calls this a “brutal” winter storm. You got three inches of snow. Look up brutal in the dictionary.

Next: North Carolina, where they got 3.8 inches of snow. Golly. They did, however, get 70 mph gusts of winds, which is definitely no joke.

More North Carolina. Isn’t that precious?

In Georgia, parts of the state received between 1 and 2 inches of snow, and temperatures were in the low 30s, which is shorts weather for January in Maine. A fountain in Atlanta froze. We don’t have fountains for most of the year here in Maine because it’s ALWAYS COLD.

And then, Maine’s bizarro twin to the south, Florida. Poor Florida. It got down to the mid-30s in parts of the state, and they received between .1 and .25 inches of snow or ice in the north. You poor, poor little dears.